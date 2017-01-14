Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

DR Congo players refuse to train

14 January 2017, 15:00

Libreville - Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco in a dispute over pay.

Norwich City midfielder Yousuf Mulumbu, the DR Congo captain, said the squad boycotted Friday training in a dispute over match bonuses.

"It has been the same for years and years. We prepare well for our matches and in the end there is always a problem over bonuses," he said on Twitter.

"Having said that, on January 16 we will fiercely defend our flag," in the team's opening match against Morocco.

Also read: Ghana look to end 35-year Cup drought

Another team appearing in the the tournament which opens Saturday, Zimbabwe, initially refused to fly to host nation Gabon in a dispute over bonuses which has since been resolved.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags morocco dr congo afcon 2017 yousuf mulumbu football
Gabon pin hopes on Aubameyang as Cup of Nations begins

14 January 2017, 13:57
DR Congo v Niger (AP)

DR Congo v Niger (AP)

