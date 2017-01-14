The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

DR Congo players refuse to train

Libreville - Democratic Republic of Congo players have refused to train ahead of their opening Africa Cup of Nations match against Morocco in a dispute over pay.

Norwich City midfielder Yousuf Mulumbu, the DR Congo captain, said the squad boycotted Friday training in a dispute over match bonuses.

"It has been the same for years and years. We prepare well for our matches and in the end there is always a problem over bonuses," he said on Twitter.

"Having said that, on January 16 we will fiercely defend our flag," in the team's opening match against Morocco.

Another team appearing in the the tournament which opens Saturday, Zimbabwe, initially refused to fly to host nation Gabon in a dispute over bonuses which has since been resolved.

- AFP