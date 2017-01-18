Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM removes all payment requests from its system

MMM Nigeria has removed all requests for payment on its system.

Egypt held on Cup of Nations return

18 January 2017, 12:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Port-Gentil - Essam El Hadary became the oldest player ever to appear at the Africa Cup of Nations as Egypt drew 0-0 with Mali on their return to the tournament on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Ahmed El Shennawy and beat the old mark set by compatriot Hossam Hassan, who was 39 when he played at the 2006 Cup of Nations.

Otherwise, the Pharaohs' return to Africa's biggest stage after a seven-year absence proved to be something of an anti-climax with neither side creating many chances on a terrible playing surface in Port-Gentil.

The result means Ghana are in control of Group D following their 1-0 win against Uganda earlier in the day at the same venue. Ghana meet Mali next on Saturday while Egypt face Uganda later the same day.

Egypt had not been seen at a Cup of Nations since winning a record seventh title, and third in a row, in 2010.

This was always going to be a big test for them against a Malian side who may as well have been playing at home.

The large Malian community in Port-Gentil - an oil-rich seaport perched on Gabon's western tip - turned out to give their side colourful and vociferous backing and made up most of the crowd of 12 600.

Mali might have won an early penalty when Moussa Marega was bundled over by Ali Gabr in the box but South African referee Daniel Bennett waved play on.

El Shennawy then touched a Lassana Coulibaly header around the post before having to be replaced in the 25th minute by El Hadary, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday.

The veteran did not have much to do and it was Egypt who had the best opportunities from then on, Tarek Hamed setting up Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a first-time effort that went narrowly over.

Some Malian fans performed their evening prayer in the stadium concourse at half time before returning to witness a stodgy second period.

Egypt could have opened the scoring on the counterattack in the 54th minute, pouncing on a fresh-air swipe by midfielder Sambou Yatabare at the other end of the field.

Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim's cross from the left was met by a flying header from Marwan Mohsen, but Mali's goalkeeper Oumar Sissoko produced a superb reaction stop to turn the ball over the bar.

- AFP

Tags afcon 2017 essam el hadary soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

AFCON return destiny - Uganda coach

18 January 2017, 10:23
Essam El Hadary (Gallo Images)

Essam El Hadary (Gallo Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.