Enugu Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah clash in Charity Cup match

Lagos - Nigeria Professional Football League champions,
Enugu Rangers will battle Federation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah in the annual
Charity Cup match in Abuja on Wednesday, 11th January 2017.
NFF’s Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode said all
arrangements have been put in place for the match, scheduled for the main bowl
of the National Stadium Complex as from 4pm.
Officials of the two clubs, as well as those of the other
two clubs flying Nigeria’s flag in continental competitions this year, Rivers
United and Wikki Tourists, are also due to meet with NFF officials same day
with regards to their continental campaigns.
Rangers, who swept to their first title in 32 years by
claiming the NPFL title on the last day of last season, will fly Nigeria’s flag
in the dollar –spangled CAF Champions League while FC IfeanyiUbah, conquerors
of Nasarawa United in the final of the men’s Federation Cup, will campaign in
the CAF Confederation Cup.
NPFL vice champions Rivers United will join Enugu Rangers in
the CAF Champions League, with third –placed Wikki Tourists searching for
honours in the Confederation Cup. For
- News24 Nigeria