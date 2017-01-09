Hello 

Enugu Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah clash in Charity Cup match

09 January 2017, 19:42

Lagos - Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers will battle Federation Cup winners FC IfeanyiUbah in the annual Charity Cup match in Abuja on Wednesday, 11th January 2017.

NFF’s Director of Competitions, Bola Oyeyode said all arrangements have been put in place for the match, scheduled for the main bowl of the National Stadium Complex as from 4pm.

Officials of the two clubs, as well as those of the other two clubs flying Nigeria’s flag in continental competitions this year, Rivers United and Wikki Tourists, are also due to meet with NFF officials same day with regards to their continental campaigns.

Also read: North African ties for Rangers, FC IfeanyiUbah in CAF Cups

Rangers, who swept to their first title in 32 years by claiming the NPFL title on the last day of last season, will fly Nigeria’s flag in the dollar –spangled CAF Champions League while FC IfeanyiUbah, conquerors of Nasarawa United in the final of the men’s Federation Cup, will campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup.

NPFL vice champions Rivers United will join Enugu Rangers in the CAF Champions League, with third –placed Wikki Tourists searching for honours in the Confederation Cup.  

- News24 Nigeria

Tags enugu rangers fc ifeanyiubah football
