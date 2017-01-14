Enugu Rangers intensify plan to nail-down Abia Warriors on Sunday

Enugu - League Champions Rangers International FC of Enugu
has intensified plan to nail-down Abia Warriors in its maiden 2016/2017
Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match.
The league champions’ week one match against the Aba-side
would be taking place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday by 4 p.m.
Rangers Media Director, Foster Chime, told NAN on Friday in
Enugu that the Flying Antelopes would be unleashing its best legs on the
visiting team.
Chime noted that the club would display higher tactical
superiority to ensure Rangers nail-down Abia Warriors FC.
“We have intensified plans as well as training after the
Charity Cup to finalise strategies for our maiden match this league season.
“Rangers would leave no stone unturned to see that it wins
the match to the admiration of its home fans,’’ he said.
The media director, however, revealed that the club would be
embarking on massive mobilisation of its teeming fans to the stadium on Sunday.
“The club will be touring nook and crannies of Enugu
metropolis and its outskirts to announce the match and mobilise thousands of
our fans to the Cathedral (Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu).
“We are confident that we will do our teeming fans proud by
winning the match and picking the maximum three points,’’ he added.
- NAN