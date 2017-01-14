Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Enugu Rangers intensify plan to nail-down Abia Warriors on Sunday

Enugu - League Champions Rangers International FC of Enugu has intensified plan to nail-down Abia Warriors in its maiden 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) match.

The league champions’ week one match against the Aba-side would be taking place at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday by 4 p.m.

Rangers Media Director, Foster Chime, told NAN on Friday in Enugu that the Flying Antelopes would be unleashing its best legs on the visiting team.

Chime noted that the club would display higher tactical superiority to ensure Rangers nail-down Abia Warriors FC.

“We have intensified plans as well as training after the Charity Cup to finalise strategies for our maiden match this league season.

“Rangers would leave no stone unturned to see that it wins the match to the admiration of its home fans,’’ he said.

Also read: Rangers FC to embark on 4 African nation pre-season tour

The media director, however, revealed that the club would be embarking on massive mobilisation of its teeming fans to the stadium on Sunday.

“The club will be touring nook and crannies of Enugu metropolis and its outskirts to announce the match and mobilise thousands of our fans to the Cathedral (Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu).

“We are confident that we will do our teeming fans proud by winning the match and picking the maximum three points,’’ he added.

- NAN

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- NAN