Enugu Rangers worry Christian Chukwu

Enugu - Christian Chukwu, Rangers FC of Enugu Technical
Director, has expressed concern over strikers’ poor form.
The team’s finishing at goal needed to be worked upon for
them to retain their winning ways in the ongoing league, he said.
“Rangers FC will only need to work on its goal-scoring
finishing in getting back to its winning streak once more,” he said.
Chukwu, a former coach of the Super Eagles, attributed the
lapses in the team’s striking ability to some of the new players introduced
into the club.
He, however, expressed optimism that with time, the new
players would blend with the team’s style of play.
“Apart from that, we currently have a formidable team, especially
when you take a critical look at the team.
“The only thing lacking is that perfect and on-target
finishing for our strikers, especially the newly signed-on players.
“However, we will continue to work on the new players who
have already shown signs of blending well with our style of play.
“They have also started to understand their team mates in
the pitch of play."
The technical director said that he was optimistic Rangers
FC would be battle-ready when the 2016/2017 Confederation of African Football
(CAF) Champions League begins.
Rangers’ CAF Champions League campaign will start in the
first week of February.
The club also picked the three maximum points at the ongoing
Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) by defeating El-Kanemi Warriors 1-
0 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu on Sunday.
