Enyimba FC elated over reception at new Calabar home

Calabar - Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Chairman of Enyimba International Football Club of Aba, says his club were elated at the reception they got during their friendly match in Calabar.

He told newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday that the positive reception would serve as a huge form of encouragement for his team in the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar would be hosting the former African champions’ home matches in the 2016/2017 season.

This is because their Aba home ground, the Enyimba International Stadium, was being reconstructed.

Anyansi-Agwu, who appealed for support from the media in the team’s quest to win the 2016/2017 premier league, also urged football fans to support the team in its new home.

“Calabar will henceforth be our home ground as the Aba Stadium is under reconstruction. Enyimba are in Calabar to stay.

“I know we are called Enyimba of Aba, but now we are `Enyimba of Calabar’.

“We will stay in Calabar until the end of the season. We want Calabar to be our home. We don’t want to be treated as outsiders.

“The team will be fully based in Calabar. We will not have to be travelling from Aba down here for our home matches.’’

Anyansi-Agwu said the club’s management had met with all stakeholders to seek cooperation and synergy to work as a team, and called for massive support for the team.

“Our coming here will be of immense benefit to the state. We are here to contribute positively to the development of Cross River.

“It will not be nice for us to feel that we are not at home. We ask for support and we will make you proud.”

The club chairman also disclosed that to fully integrate the team with their new home base some indigenes of Cross River had been recruited into the team.

Anyansi-Agwu said the team’s management chose Calabar because of the good history and relationship they have with the city and also the hospitable nature of its people.

He said the team would be open to advice and constructive criticism.

The club which on Tuesday drew goalless in their friendly match with visiting Rivers United of Port Harcourt will play their first match of the 2016/2017 league season at home against Sunshine Stars FC of Akure on Sunday.

