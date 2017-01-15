Hello 

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

FC IfeanyiUbah abandon league opener in Kano

15 January 2017, 06:22

Kano - FC IfeanyiUbah abandoned the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) opener against Kano Pillars in protest.

Kano Pillars went in front courtesy of goal from Mohammed Gambo in the half hour mark.

However, the first half ended on a controversial note when the centre referee Folusho Ajayi from Oyo State disallowed what FC IfeanyiUbah insisted was a legitimate goal.

Also read: CAF Cups: NFF to inspect Enugu, Bauchi, Nnewi, Port Harcourt stadia

The game was abandoned five minutes into second half when referee Ajayi sent off an FC IfeanyiUbah official for unsportsmanlike behaviour with the away side refusing to continue play despite pleas by the match commissioner.

The game was watched live by Kano Governor Umar Ganduje, chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko, and Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf among others.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags kano pillars fc fc ifeanyiubah nigeria premier league gambo mohammed football
Cash row sours Zimbabwe's Africa Cup build-up

15 January 2017, 06:05
