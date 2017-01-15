Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

FC IfeanyiUbah abandon league opener in Kano

Kano - FC IfeanyiUbah abandoned the 2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) opener against Kano Pillars in protest.

Kano Pillars went in front courtesy of goal from Mohammed Gambo in the half hour mark.

However, the first half ended on a controversial note when the centre referee Folusho Ajayi from Oyo State disallowed what FC IfeanyiUbah insisted was a legitimate goal.

The game was abandoned five minutes into second half when referee Ajayi sent off an FC IfeanyiUbah official for unsportsmanlike behaviour with the away side refusing to continue play despite pleas by the match commissioner.

The game was watched live by Kano Governor Umar Ganduje, chairman of the League Management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko, and Super Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf among others.

