FC IfeanyiUbah coach Preko worried by fatigue

Nnewi - FC IfeanyiUbah (FCIU) head coach, Yaw Preko says the
scheduling of matches in this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League
(NPFL) is detrimentally affecting performances of clubs in the top division.
All sides in the country’s top flight have played four
matches in ten days and Preko says the strains and physical demands are too
much for the players to cope with.
The former Ghana international striker explained that the
peculiar geographical terrain of Nigeria makes it even more demanding for
footballers with two games scheduled for every week in the opening two weeks of
the season.
“(On Wednesday), we did not really settle early on and it
was the same for Rivers United and this was because both sets of players were
fatigued.
“The long travels and the time (required to recover and
recuperate is so short) that it is killing everybody.
“Even though they (Rivers United) got a point, it was clear
they did not play to their usual standard because of fatigue,” Preko told www.riversunitedfc.com.ng.
FCIU and Rivers United are two of Nigeria’s four
representatives in Caf’s inter-club competitions this year and Preko says the
scheduling of domestic games may negatively affect both sides in the Champions
League and Confederation Cup.
Also read: FC IfeanyiUbah, Rivers United share spoils in Nnewi
“It is very hectic travelling (by road) for over ten hours
and I am talking from the point of view of a former footballer.
“Nigeria is very big; it is very different when compared to
other countries.
“In Ghana for instance, when you travel (by road) for five
or six hours, you would have (covered a lot of ground).
“Every coach wants to parade his best so it is very
difficult to rest players.
“You are forced to take your best players along because you
don’t want to underrate any team.
“Even if a player sits on the bench, he will still be
fatigued because he has embarked on a long journey.
“I believe we will get time (or the fixtures to be spaced
out) before we play on the continent to slow things down.
“The teams have to prepare themselves if not, I believe it
will take a toll on the teams representing Nigeria on the continent,” he said.
FCIU will next travel to Bauchi (a trip of approximately 622
kilometres) to face Wikki Tourists in their next league game on Sunday. For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria