Libreville - Five Africa Cup of Nations facts ahead of 2017
tournament in Gabon:
-- Egypt have won the competition a record seven times,
including three in a row between 2006 and 2010. Cameroon and Ghana are the next
most successful nations with four titles each.
-- Fourteen nations have won the Africa Cup at least once
and eight of them, Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast,
Morocco, Tunisia, will be in Gabon.
-- Goals have been scarce in recent finals with the last
five producing three 1-0 scorelines and two 0-0 stalemates. The drawn deciders
were won by Zambia and Ivory Coast after penalty shootouts.
-- Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o holds the overall individual
scoring record with 18 goals while the nine of Congolese Ndaye Mulamba is the
highest in a tournament and the five of the late Ivorian Laurent Pokou the most
in a match.
-- Retired pair Rigobert Song of Cameroon and Hossam Hassan
of Egypt share the record for Cup of Nations tournament appearances with eight
each between 1996 and 2010.For
- AFP