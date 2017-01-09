Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Libreville - Five Africa Cup of Nations facts ahead of 2017 tournament in Gabon:

-- Egypt have won the competition a record seven times, including three in a row between 2006 and 2010. Cameroon and Ghana are the next most successful nations with four titles each.

-- Fourteen nations have won the Africa Cup at least once and eight of them, Algeria, Cameroon, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Tunisia, will be in Gabon.

-- Goals have been scarce in recent finals with the last five producing three 1-0 scorelines and two 0-0 stalemates. The drawn deciders were won by Zambia and Ivory Coast after penalty shootouts.

-- Cameroonian Samuel Eto'o holds the overall individual scoring record with 18 goals while the nine of Congolese Ndaye Mulamba is the highest in a tournament and the five of the late Ivorian Laurent Pokou the most in a match.

-- Retired pair Rigobert Song of Cameroon and Hossam Hassan of Egypt share the record for Cup of Nations tournament appearances with eight each between 1996 and 2010.

- AFP