Five Africa Cup of Nations quotes

Johannesburg - Five quotes ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon:

"We are victims of blackmail."

- Cameroon official Simon Lyonga slams European club managers who privately encourage their players to snub the Cup of Nations

"With these kind of decisions they are controlling every second so, for sure, they are going to win the African Cup."

- Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho reacts angrily after defending champions Ivory Coast refused to delay the departure of centre-back Eric Bailly by 24 hours, which would have allowed him to play against West Ham

"When I view the Algeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal squads, I realise we are not among the best on paper, but there will be 23 highly committed Togolese footballers at the Cup of Nations."

- Togo captain and striker Emmanuel Adebayor

"If I had to choose teams to avoid before the draw, I would have chosen some of the teams in our group."

- Morocco handler and two-time Cup of Nations-winning coach Herve Renard after his team were grouped with title-holders the Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Togo

"I think the Cup of Nations is becoming increasingly difficult to win because all the teams are getting stronger."

- Ghana midfielder Andre 'Dede' Ayew

- AFP