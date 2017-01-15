Hello 

Five Algeria v Zimbabwe facts

15 January 2017, 12:15

Franceville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Algeria and Zimbabwe in Franceville Sunday (1600 GMT):

-- Zimbabwe upset Algeria 2-1 at the 2004 Cup of Nations in Tunisia in the only previous meeting between the countries during the 60-year tournament.

-- Algeria are clear favourites to triumph judged by the January FIFA rankings as they lie fifth in Africa and 39th in the world while Zimbabwe are 30th in Africa and 103rd in the world.

Also read: Ivorians impress as 'Auba', Mahrez lead stars parade

-- Belgian Georges Leekens was appointed coach of Algeria for a second time late last year after disgruntled players reportedly triggered the resignation of Serb Milovan Rajevac.

-- Local Callisto Pasuwa coaches Zimbabwe having thrust himself into the spotlight by guiding popular Harare club Dynamos to four consecutive national league titles.

-- In keeping with an African tradition that every national football team must have a nickname, Algeria are known as the Desert Foxes and Zimbabwe as the Warriors.

- AFP

Tags algeria zimbabwe afcon 2017 football
