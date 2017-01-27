Five Burkina Faso v Tunisia facts

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Libreville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Burkina Faso and Tunisia at the Stade de l'Amitie in Libreville Saturday (1600 GMT):

-- The countries met at the same stage of the competition 19 years ago with hosts Burkina Faso winning 8-7 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

-- Hassan Gabsi equalised for Tunisia with a minute left of that match in Ouagadougou and Ousmane Coulibaly converted the winning spot-kick.

-- Tunisia are ranked fourth in Africa and 36th in the world and Burkina Faso eighth in Africa and 53rd in the world.

-- Both teams have foreign coaches with Portuguese Paulo Duarte in charge of Burkina Faso and Pole Henryk Kasperczak guiding Tunisia.

-- Tunisia have 14 home-based players in their squad -- the most of any qualifiers for the 2017 tournament. Burkina Faso have two.

- AFP