Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Five Cameroon v Ghana facts

02 February 2017, 05:31

Franceville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville Thursday (1900 GMT):

-- The countries have met three times at the Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon holding a 1-0 advantage over the Black Stars of Ghana.

-- They drew 0-0 in 1982 and 1-1 in 2000 at the group stage of the tournaments and Cameroon edged hosts Ghana 1-0 in a 2008 semi-final.

-- Ghana were favourites to win the semi-final because of home advantage, but came unstuck when Alain N'Kong scored 18 minutes from time to stun a 40,000 Accra crowd.

-- Cameroon have won six semi-finals and lost two while Ghana have won seven and lost four.

-- Ghana and Cameroon are the second most successful countries in the Cup of Nations with four titles each -- three less than Egypt.

- AFP

Tags cameroon ghana afcon 2017 football
Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

