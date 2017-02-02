Five Cameroon v Ghana facts

Franceville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville Thursday (1900 GMT):
-- The countries have met three times at the Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon holding a 1-0 advantage over the Black Stars of Ghana.
-- They drew 0-0 in 1982 and 1-1 in 2000 at the group stage of the tournaments and Cameroon edged hosts Ghana 1-0 in a 2008 semi-final.
-- Ghana were favourites to win the semi-final because of home advantage, but came unstuck when Alain N'Kong scored 18 minutes from time to stun a 40,000 Accra crowd.
-- Cameroon have won six semi-finals and lost two while Ghana have won seven and lost four.
-- Ghana and Cameroon are the second most successful countries in the Cup of Nations with four titles each -- three less than Egypt.
- AFP