All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Five Cameroon v Ghana facts

Franceville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville Thursday (1900 GMT):

-- The countries have met three times at the Cup of Nations with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon holding a 1-0 advantage over the Black Stars of Ghana.

-- They drew 0-0 in 1982 and 1-1 in 2000 at the group stage of the tournaments and Cameroon edged hosts Ghana 1-0 in a 2008 semi-final.

-- Ghana were favourites to win the semi-final because of home advantage, but came unstuck when Alain N'Kong scored 18 minutes from time to stun a 40,000 Accra crowd.

Also read: Bance - Burkina Faso's globetrotting goal-getter

-- Cameroon have won six semi-finals and lost two while Ghana have won seven and lost four.

-- Ghana and Cameroon are the second most successful countries in the Cup of Nations with four titles each -- three less than Egypt.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP