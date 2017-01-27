Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Five Cameroon v Senegal facts

Libreville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final between Cameroon and Senegal in Franceville Saturday (1900 GMT):

-- The countries will be meeting for the fourth time at the Cup of Nations with Senegal winning the first match and Cameroon the next two.

-- Senegal triumphed 2-0 at the group stage of the 1990 tournament in Algeria and Cameroon beat the 1992 hosts 1-0 in a quarter-final.

-- They met a third time in the 2002 final in Bamako with Cameroon winning 3-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw following extra time.

-- Senegalese Aliou Cisse is one of two local coaches to reach the 2017 knockout phase. The other is Democratic Republic of Congo handler Florent Ibenge.

-- Belgian Hugo Broos coaches Cameroon. He succeeded German Volker Finke and is the latest of many foreigners to lead the Indomitable Lions.

- AFP