Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Five Mali v Uganda facts

Oyem - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Mali and Uganda in Oyem Wednesday (1900 GMT):

-- This will be the first competitive meeting between the Malian Eagles and the Ugandan Cranes.

-- Little separates the teams on the FIFA rankings with Mali 13th in Africa and 64th in the world and Uganda 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.

-- Both countries experienced the heartbreak a long time ago of losing a Cup of Nations final.

Also read: AFCON return destiny - Uganda coach

-- Mali conceded three second-half goals within seven minutes to lose 3-2 against Congo Brazzaville in the 1972 title decider in Yaounde.

-- Uganda was ruled by notorious dictator Idi Amin when the national team fell 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the 1978 final in Accra.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP