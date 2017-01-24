Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC expels former senator

A former Senator and ex Minister of State for FCT, Senator John James Akpan Udoedeghe was on Monday expelled from the All Progressives Congress

Five Mali v Uganda facts

24 January 2017, 15:14

Most Read

Related Stories

Oyem - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Mali and Uganda in Oyem Wednesday (1900 GMT):

-- This will be the first competitive meeting between the Malian Eagles and the Ugandan Cranes.

-- Little separates the teams on the FIFA rankings with Mali 13th in Africa and 64th in the world and Uganda 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.

-- Both countries experienced the heartbreak a long time ago of losing a Cup of Nations final.

Also read: AFCON return destiny - Uganda coach

-- Mali conceded three second-half goals within seven minutes to lose 3-2 against Congo Brazzaville in the 1972 title decider in Yaounde.

-- Uganda was ruled by notorious dictator Idi Amin when the national team fell 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the 1978 final in Accra.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags uganda mali afcon 2017 football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Egypt look to join Ghana in Cup of Nations quarters

24 January 2017, 13:06
Mali (Gallo Images)

Mali (Gallo Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.