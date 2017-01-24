Five Mali v Uganda facts

Oyem - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Mali and Uganda in Oyem Wednesday (1900 GMT):
-- This will be the first competitive meeting between the Malian Eagles and the Ugandan Cranes.
-- Little separates the teams on the FIFA rankings with Mali 13th in Africa and 64th in the world and Uganda 18th in Africa and 73rd in the world.
-- Both countries experienced the heartbreak a long time ago of losing a Cup of Nations final.
-- Mali conceded three second-half goals within seven minutes to lose 3-2 against Congo Brazzaville in the 1972 title decider in Yaounde.
-- Uganda was ruled by notorious dictator Idi Amin when the national team fell 2-0 to hosts Ghana in the 1978 final in Accra.
- AFP