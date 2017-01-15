Five Senegal v Tunisia facts

Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

Franceville - Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Senegal and Tunisia in Franceville Sunday (1900 GMT):

-- Hosts Tunisia defeated Senegal 1-0 in an ill-tempered 2004 Cup of Nations quarter-final during which Jawhar Mnari scored the winner and the losers had a player red-carded.

-- Three other matches between the countries in the competition have all been drawn -- 0-0 in Tunisia (1965), 0-0 in Mali (2002) and 2-2 in Ghana (2008).

-- Tunisia used home advantage in 2004 to win the Africa Cup for the only time while Senegal came closest two years before, losing on penalties to Cameroon after a goalless final.

-- The game pits a local coach against a foreigner with former national team star Aliou Cisse in charge of Senegal and veteran Pole Henryk Kasperczak guiding Tunisia.

-- Every African national football team has a nickname -- Senegal are known as the Teranga Lions and Tunisia as the Carthage Eagles.

