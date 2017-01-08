Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Adeboye retires as RCCG GO, Obayemi named successor

Pastor E.A Adeboye has retired as the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Football: Ronaldo tipped for 2016 FIFA award

08 January 2017, 17:29

Most Read

Related Stories

Paris, Jan 8, 2017 (AFP) -Following his success in Ballon d'Or, the Portugal and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to add another garland -- the Best FIFA Men's Player -- on Monday in Zurich.

After Champions League and Euro 2016 success for club and country last year, Ronaldo is the overwhelming favourite for yet another accolade for his bulging trophy cabinet.

It could well be a double celebration for Real, with their manager Zinedine Zidane hoping to land the coaches title having led the merengues to European Cup glory -- 14 years after doing so as a player.

Last year, FIFA ended its six-year collaboration with magazine France Football for the Ballon d'Or award and is now to unveil its own brand new "Best" distinction.

In accordance with the pizzazz such a star-studded occasion demands, US actress Eva Longoria will host the ceremony aided by German broadcast host Marco Schreyl.

With his Ballon d'Or safely tucked away after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games, as well as Portugal's Euro 2016 success - the country's first major crown -- CR7 is seen as a shoe-in for the men's new FIFA title.

About the only downside for the former Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon star was the fact he was off the pitch when Portugal sealed their win over France, having been stretchered off with injury in the first half in tears.

He watched Eder's extra-time winner from the bench.

- Best season -

Ronaldo himself acknowledged to sports daily Marca late last year that it was a "fantastic season," indeed "perhaps my best on an individual and team level."

His achievements will almost certainly see him once again shut out longtime rival Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's French striker Antoine Griezmann for the FIFA award.

His Euro 2016 final injury aside, the only other blip of sorts for Ronaldo, 31, was the fact he was named in the Football Leaks financial scandal.

He and his entourage have strenuously denied claims that he has illegally stashed some 150 million euros in offshore tax havens and Swiss bank accounts.

But it unlikely that issue will trouble the national coaches and skippers and journalists called upon to seal their FIFA choice.

Zidane, meanwhile, will face challenges from Claudio Ranieri, surprise English Premier League winner with Leicester, and Portugal boss Fernando Santos for the top coach award.

"Zizou" acknowledges he is still a novice as coach -- having landed the top job at the Bernabeu on replacing the sacked Rafa Benitez mid-season.

But he promptly secured glory in Europe and added the European Super Cup and World Club Cup for good measure -- not bad going for a debutant.

Ranieri, meanwhile, secured Leicester's first league crown against all the odds in a success that stunned the sporting world

Zidane, 44, modestly says he does not expect to win.

"It would be normal to give it to someone else -- I've just started" as coach, he notes.

"It's all new for me. I have to keep working."

- AFP

Tags christiano ronaldo france fifa award
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Controversy trails CAF's awards gala in Abuja

06 January 2017, 20:31
Cristiano Ronaldo (Supplied)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Supplied)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.