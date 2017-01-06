Glo CAF awards: Full list of winners

Lagos - The 2016 Glo CAF awards ceremony was held on Thursday
in Abuja.
Here are the full list of winners.
AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)
AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR-BASED IN AFRICA
Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
MOST PROMISING TALENT
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)
YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alex Iwobi
COACH OF THE YEAR
Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Mamelodi Sundowns
NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Uganda
WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Nigeria
REFEREE OF THE YEAR
Bakary Papa Gassama
The CAF African XI for 2016
Goalkeeper: Denis
Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defenders: Serge
Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric
Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC &AS
Vita)
Midfielders:
Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia &
TP Mazembe),Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Forwards: Pierre-Emerick
Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal &
Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)
Subs: Aymen
Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal &
Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria &
Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria
& Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)For
