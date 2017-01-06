Hello 

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Glo CAF awards: Full list of winners

06 January 2017, 10:12Israel Ojoko

Lagos - The 2016 Glo CAF awards ceremony was held on Thursday in Abuja.

Here are the full list of winners.

AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR-BASED IN AFRICA

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

MOST PROMISING TALENT

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

YOUTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alex Iwobi

Also read: Buhari thanks CAF over Platinum Award, says ‘football loves me'

COACH OF THE YEAR

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Mamelodi Sundowns

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Uganda

WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Nigeria

REFEREE OF THE YEAR

Bakary Papa Gassama

The CAF African XI for 2016 

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC &AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe),Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Subs: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

- News24 Nigeria

Tags caf caf awards riyad mahrez asisat oshoala alex iwobi kelechi iheanacho football
