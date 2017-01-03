Hello 

Guardiola's 'process of saying goodbye' has started

03 January 2017, 14:09

Manchester - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dropped a major bombshell after claiming he is reaching the end of his career and won't coach into his 60s.

The 45-year-old made the startling revelation prior to his side's 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, in an interview with American television network NBC.

"I will be at Manchester for the next three seasons, maybe more," Guardiola said.

"I will not be on the bench until I am 60 or 65 years old. I feel the process of my goodbye has already started."

He added: "I am arriving at the end of my coaching career, of this I am sure."

When asked about his comments after the match, Guardiola explained: "It (City) might be one of my last teams."

Guardiola started his coaching career at Barcelona's B team in 2007 and was subsequently named first-team coach ahead of the 2008/09 season, following the sacking of Frank Rijkaard.

During his time at the Nou Camp, the Spaniard claimed three consecutive La Liga titles, the Champions League on two separate occasions (2008/09, 2010/11) and two Copa del Rey titles, amongst others.

He went on to enjoy a hugely successful spell at German giants Bayern, before joining Manchester City at the start of the current campaign.

Guardiola who is known to be a very hands-on and intense figure as a coach has visibly aged since first being appointed by Barcelona at the start of his managerial career.

By the end of his stint at Barca he had visibly aged and cited that he needed to take a time-out from being a coach as the expectations he placed on himself was taking it's toll.

Guardiola's nemesis Jose Mourinho, when coach of Chelsea took a dig at the former Barcelona coach's hair loss saying that 'if you enjoy what you do, you don't lose your hair, Guardiola doesn't enjoy football'.

- Sport24

Tags manchester city barcelona english premiership jose mourinho fernandinho pep guardiola manchester soccer
WRAP: English Premiership

03 January 2017, 13:03
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)

