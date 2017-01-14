Guinea-Bissau hold Gabon 1-1

Libreville – Host nation Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by enterprising
Guinea-Bissau in an evenly balanced Total AFCON match played at Stade
d'Angondje Stadium in Libreville on Saturday.
The opening match was passive in the first half only to gain
momentum in the second segment of the match when Pierre-Emerick Aubaneyng
scored for Gabon in the 53rd.
However, the host nation's otherwise victory was spoilt by
Guinea-Bissau's Soares, who equalised in the regulation time (90th min) to
force a deservedly 1-1 draw.
In another match promising thrills at the same venue,
Burkina Faso were due to take Cameroon at the time of going to press.
Also read: Gabon pin hopes on Aubameyang as Cup of Nations begins
LINE-UPS
GABON: Ovono, Palun, Appindangoyé, Ecuele Manga, Obiang,
Tandjigora, Ndong, Evouna, Lemina, Bouanga, Aubameyang
GUINEA-BISSAU: Mendes, Soares Dabó, Silva, Soares, Mendes
Soares, Francisco, Júnior, Brito Silva Sa, Mendes Lopes, Nunes Fernandes, Issa
Camará.
- CAJ NewsFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- CAJ News