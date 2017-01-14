Guinea-Bissau hold Gabon 1-1

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Libreville – Host nation Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by enterprising Guinea-Bissau in an evenly balanced Total AFCON match played at Stade d'Angondje Stadium in Libreville on Saturday.

The opening match was passive in the first half only to gain momentum in the second segment of the match when Pierre-Emerick Aubaneyng scored for Gabon in the 53rd.

However, the host nation's otherwise victory was spoilt by Guinea-Bissau's Soares, who equalised in the regulation time (90th min) to force a deservedly 1-1 draw.

In another match promising thrills at the same venue, Burkina Faso were due to take Cameroon at the time of going to press.

LINE-UPS

GABON: Ovono, Palun, Appindangoyé, Ecuele Manga, Obiang, Tandjigora, Ndong, Evouna, Lemina, Bouanga, Aubameyang

GUINEA-BISSAU: Mendes, Soares Dabó, Silva, Soares, Mendes Soares, Francisco, Júnior, Brito Silva Sa, Mendes Lopes, Nunes Fernandes, Issa Camará.

- CAJ News

- CAJ News