Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

Iheanacho makes Premier League history

28 December 2016, 14:14

Manchester - Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho’s staggering minutes-per-goal ratio makes him the Premier League’s deadliest striker ever, The Sun reports.

The Nigerian, who is just 20 years old, is used mostly as a sub at the Etihad which allows him to build on his outstanding goal scoring record.

Iheanacho’s late goal in City’s 3-0 win over Hull on Monday, saw him top the prolific goal scoring charts, which only includes players who have scored a minimum of 10  goals.

But after tapping in his side’s second goal in the 78th minute, the forward scores on average a goal in every 95.6 minutes.

Aguero’s and Iheanacho’s stunning goal to minute ratio means City have the two most potent strikers in Premier League history.

Iheanacho has scored 12 times for City in the Premier League after starting on 11 occasions and featuring as a substitute 27 times.

Although the youngster tops the charts, Aguero is impressively a close second with 112 goals – whilst Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is third with 175 goals, with a minute to goal ratio of 121.8.

Current Premier League stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Diego Costa and Harry Kane are all in the top ten list.

A few surprise names make up the table with Adam Le Fondre scoring 12 goals whilst Reading were in the top flight and netted once every 124.3 minutes.

Whilst Chelsea striker Hernan Crespo is on the list after playing just 30 games for the Blues – scoring 20 goals.

Whilst prolific forwards, who no longer compete in the Premier League, remain on the list with Ruud van Nistelrooy, Robin van Persie, Javier Hernandez and Luis Suarez.

- News 24

Tags manchester city kelechi iheanacho epl
Giroud close to extending Arsenal stay

28 December 2016, 12:50
Kelechi Iheanacho (Supplied)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Supplied)

