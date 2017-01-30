Apostle John Suleiman of the Omega Fire Ministries has pleaded with his followers and other Christians not to protest against the authorities as he faces the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ikhana blames defensive error for Kano Pillars loss to MFM

Lagos - Kano Pillars Chief Coach, Kadiri Ikhana, on Monday said his team lost the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 5 fixture against Lagos-based MFM FC to loss of concentration.

Ikhana said his team would not have lost the match in which they prepared for a draw save for the momentary loss of concentration by the defenders.

“What we prepared for was at least a draw, but the game did not go as planned because our defenders could not keep focus on MFM players.

“We have to give credit to the youthful MFM team, they deserve the victory and they got it. We will plan for the reverse game in Kano,’’ he said.

The NPFL Match Day 5 had tenacious MFM beat Kano Pillars by a lone goal at their soccer temple, Agege Stadium on Sunday.

The Fidelis Ilechukwu side got the lone goal in the 66th minute through debutant Adebayo Waheed’s diving header from Stanley Okoro’s low pass to beat Kano Pillars goalkeeper Danladi Isah.

The game was not without some nervy moments as the Sai Musa Gida team was more physical in their approach which forced the referee, Adeola Salami, to award three yellow cards.

The Kano Pillars players were only lucky not to have got a red card in the match.

The youthful MFM side known for their free flow football could have got the lead in the 16th minute through Adegboyega Adekunle only for Chinedu Udoji to twice clear the line.

The match, however, ensured MFM’s 100 per cent home record, a tradition they have been keeping since their promotion to the elite division.

Speaking, MFM Coach, Ilechukwu said the match meant much to the team as other fixtures ahead of the team.

“The win today is important to us as other games ahead. We have some tricky fixtures ahead of us in which we have to take seriously.

“We have a double header away which may be decisive too,’’ he said.

MFM occupies the second place on the NPFL log with nine points from five matches. They won three, drew one and lost one.

The Church Boys have a double header away game. They will play Midweek Match Day 6 against Sunshine Stars of Akure after which they will keep a date with high flying ABS FC in Ilorin in Match Day 7.

