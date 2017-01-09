Hello 

MMM introduces new payment ahead of January 14 comeback

Ahead of its January 14 relaunch, MMM Nigeria has said it is introducing Bitcoin, the 2016 world’s best performing currency, as its means of payment.

Infantino commiserates with NFF over killing of Nigerian player

09 January 2017, 20:31

Lagos - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to NFF President Amaju Pinnick to commiserate with Nigeria over the killing of former youth international Douglas Uzama.

In a letter dated 6th January and personally signed by him, the FIFA supremo wrote: “I would like to express my deepest sympathy on hearing the news of the tragic passing of Nigerian youth international Douglas Uzama.

Also read: NFF challenges NNL Board on aggressive marketing

“On behalf of FIFA and the worldwide family of football, please allow me to extend my deepest condolences to the football community of Nigeria, and most importantly, to his family, friends and loved ones.

“We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.”

Former U17 and U20 international player Uzama, who was on the books of Gombe United FC, was murdered by unknown persons in Benin City, Edo State on Thursday, 29th December 2016. The NFF has already called on the Nigeria Police to intensify the search for his killers in order to bring them to justice.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags nff gombe united fifa football
