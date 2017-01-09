Infantino commiserates with NFF over killing of Nigerian player

Lagos - FIFA President Gianni Infantino has written to NFF
President Amaju Pinnick to commiserate with Nigeria over the killing of former
youth international Douglas Uzama.
In a letter dated 6th January and personally signed by him,
the FIFA supremo wrote: “I would like to express my deepest sympathy on hearing
the news of the tragic passing of Nigerian youth international Douglas Uzama.
“On behalf of FIFA and the worldwide family of football,
please allow me to extend my deepest condolences to the football community of
Nigeria, and most importantly, to his family, friends and loved ones.
“We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help
bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.”
Former U17 and U20 international player Uzama, who was on
the books of Gombe United FC, was murdered by unknown persons in Benin City,
Edo State on Thursday, 29th December 2016. The NFF has already called on the
Nigeria Police to intensify the search for his killers in order to bring them
to justice.For
- News24 Nigeria