Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FG orders investigation of BBNaija shooting in South Africa

The Federal Government has directed the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to investigate the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting in South Africa of the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria Reality Show.

Kalou announces international retirement after Ivorian exit

25 January 2017, 12:36

Most Read

Related Stories

Oyem - Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou announced his retirement from international football after the reigning champions were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

"I am 31, this is my sixth Africa Cup of Nations. I have been to a final and won another," said the 31-year-old after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in Oyem condemned the Elephants to a group-stage exit.

"This time things did not go so well. There are young players like (Franck) Kessie, (Wilfried) Zaha... I think they are the future of Ivorian football and I wish them god luck."

Also read: We will raise our game, vows Ivorian Kalou

Kalou won the man of the match award but it was Rachid Alioui who scored the only goal of the game for a Morocco side coached by Herve Renard, the mastermind of the Ivory Coast's 2015 triumph.

Former Chelsea player Kalou, now with Hertha Berlin, won his first cap in 2007 and has played for his country 89 times altogether.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags ivory coast afcon 2017 salomon kalou football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Carrick says Man Utd will go for it at Hull

25 January 2017, 11:16
Salomon Kalou (Getty Images)

Salomon Kalou (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.