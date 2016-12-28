Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Dangote truck crushes senator to death

A truck belonging to Dangote Group has crushed a Second Republic senator Mukhtar Abdulkarim to death.

Kebbi rocks for Sanusi Youth Cup final

28 December 2016, 12:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The fourth edition of the Mohammed Sanusi Cup competition came to a close in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Tuesday, with Matawalle FC of Birnin Kebbi emerging the champions.

It was a huge gathering of political heavyweights, football leaders and stakeholders, leading academicians, emirs, chiefs, ex –international players, philanthropists and well –wishers, as last year’s losing finalist Matawalle FC pipped Wambai FC of Yauri 1-0 in the final.

Kebbi State Director of Sports, Alhaji Usman Umar Ladan said a total of 20 teams registered for this year’s competition, including two teams from Argungu, four teams from Jega, one team from Yauri and 13 teams from Birnin Kebbi.

Also read: Bewarang thumbs up NFF/Zenith Bank Championship

Sponsor of the competition and NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said: “It is a competition that gives me tremendous joy and I am even thinking of how to expand it in the coming years. I am excited to be able to give back to the society. It is a great feeling.

“The teams that take part are non-League teams, and over the past four years, I can say that it is a championship that the youth of Kebbi State look forward to with much expectation.”

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags nff mohammed sanusi football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

WRAP: English Premiership

28 December 2016, 11:14
soccer ball (File)

soccer ball (File)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.