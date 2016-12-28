All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Kebbi rocks for Sanusi Youth Cup final

Abuja - The fourth edition of the Mohammed Sanusi Cup competition came to a close in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on Tuesday, with Matawalle FC of Birnin Kebbi emerging the champions.

It was a huge gathering of political heavyweights, football leaders and stakeholders, leading academicians, emirs, chiefs, ex –international players, philanthropists and well –wishers, as last year’s losing finalist Matawalle FC pipped Wambai FC of Yauri 1-0 in the final.

Kebbi State Director of Sports, Alhaji Usman Umar Ladan said a total of 20 teams registered for this year’s competition, including two teams from Argungu, four teams from Jega, one team from Yauri and 13 teams from Birnin Kebbi.

Sponsor of the competition and NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said: “It is a competition that gives me tremendous joy and I am even thinking of how to expand it in the coming years. I am excited to be able to give back to the society. It is a great feeling.

“The teams that take part are non-League teams, and over the past four years, I can say that it is a championship that the youth of Kebbi State look forward to with much expectation.”

- News24 Nigeria