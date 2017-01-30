Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Police seal Ondo Assemly, invite warring lawmakers

Sequel to the crisis which hit the Ondo State House of Assembly last week, the state police command has sealed the assembly complex.

Klopp at a low ebb as Chelsea come to town

30 January 2017, 13:59

Most Read

Related Stories

London - Viewed as Premier League leaders Chelsea's closest rivals a month ago, Liverpool confront Antonio Conte's side at Anfield on Tuesday with their season on the brink of total collapse.

Brimming with energy as 2016 drew to a close, Liverpool have looked a spent force in 2017, their only win in eight games arriving in an FA Cup replay at fourth-tier minnows Plymouth Argyle.

Last week brought two cup exits in four days, a League Cup semi-final loss to Southampton followed by embarrassment at the hands of second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round.

"We spoke about confidence a few months ago and I said it's a little flower. If something bounces on it, then it's away," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

"Obviously that happened, kind of, but it's not that we play without confidence. I can see a lot of moments when we really still believe in our skills and all that stuff.

"So we don't have to make it too big, but it's not that difficult. It's not that I say there's no chance until Tuesday to make a real turn.

"Somebody asked me a second ago if this is the lowest point of my Liverpool time until now. I don't know. But if it is, it's the perfect point to turn because it's not possible to go lower."

After Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City on New Year's Eve, Klopp suggested it must have been "annoying" for Chelsea to still see his side in their rear-view mirror despite a run of 13 straight wins.

But a month on, the gap between the clubs has grown from six points to 10 and Liverpool have slipped from second place to fourth, title dreams replaced by fears about slipping out of the top four.

If there was any consolation for Klopp after Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by Wolves, it was that he had selected a weakened side featuring three teenagers.

But Chelsea manager Conte made nine changes for his team's home game against Brentford -- currently three places above Wolves in the Championship -- and still saw them run out 4-0 winners.

Also read: Mourinho mocks Klopp as Man Utd reach final

- Mane return -

Chelsea are a different side to the one beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in September, when Branislav Ivanovic and the now departed Oscar started in the 4-2-3-1 system Conte inherited from Jose Mourinho.

The west London club have won 15 from 16 league games since Conte's switch to a back three, but for all Liverpool's January blues, the Italian believes they remain a dangerous foe.

"To win away against Liverpool is never easy," he said.

"We have only two days to prepare. When we played against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, we lost the game, the only game we have lost here.

"It's important to understand the real value of this team. It's a really tough game, an important game. After this game there will be 15 games to finish the season.

"Liverpool are a team who can fight until the end to win the title. Only through work can dreams happen.

"For us to stay on top of the league is a dream. If you remember our start, now we are doing very well."

Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro Rodriguez are the only players likely to retain their places from the win over Brentford, with Eden Hazard and Diego Costa among those in line to return.

Liverpool have doubts over right-back Nathaniel Clyne, who has missed two games with an abdominal injury, and his England team-mate Adam Lallana.

Lallana missed the Wolves game after requiring stitches in a leg wound he sustained during the 1-0 League Cup semi-final second-leg defeat by Southampton last Wednesday.

Sadio Mane, badly missed of late, is available after squandering the decisive penalty as Senegal lost to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals, but he may not return in time to feature.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags liverpool fc chelsea fc jurgen klopp football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Lagos City Marathon give update on road closure

30 January 2017, 12:31
Jurgen Klopp (Gallo Images)

Jurgen Klopp (Gallo Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.