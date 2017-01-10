Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Klopp demands Liverpool response at Saints

10 January 2017, 14:40

Most Read

Related Stories

Southampton - Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to make amends for their FA Cup flop by delivering a dominant display in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg against Southampton.

Klopp fielded Liverpool's youngest ever line-up against Plymouth in the FA Cup third round on Sunday and the raw rookies failed to impress as the fourth-tier minnows easily held on for a goalless draw at Anfield.

Liverpool can still advance in the FA Cup when they face Plymouth in a replay, but that is on the back burner for now as the Reds focus on their other road to Wembley.

After losing to Manchester City on penalties in last season's League Cup final, Liverpool are one step away from a return to Wembley and Klopp will send out a stronger line-up at St Mary's as he looks to get his side back on track.

Aware of accusations that he and his players were guilty of complacency against Plymouth, the Liverpool manager said: "The question I asked this morning in the dressing room was 'Could we have done better?' 100 per cent yes with this line-up.

"I don't expect perfection but I have high expectations because I see them every day in training and I was convinced we could play really well.

"I have absolutely no problem with criticism but it was not about underestimating an opponent."

Also read: Liverpool roar back to demolish Stoke

Liverpool are hoping to add to their record haul of eight League Cup trophies by winning the competition for the first time since 2012.

That would also be a first piece of major silverware for Klopp, who arrived on Merseyside in October 2015, after Liverpool's defeats in the League Cup and Europa League finals last term.

But before they start to prepare a space in the Anfield trophy cabinet, Liverpool have to beat Southampton and then Manchester United or Hull, who meet in the other semi.

- 'No pressure' -

"There is no more pressure on us. It is an opportunity. It is always a new day," said Klopp, who welcomes back Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho after an ankle injury.

"I said to the lads last year it would not be the last final they would be involved in and this is the first chance to prove this."

Although Klopp's side have lost and drawn on their last two visits to St Mary's, they thrashed Southampton 6-1 at the same venue in the League Cup quarter-finals last season.

And Liverpool's hopes of advancing to Wembley will be aided by the absence of Southampton defender Jose Fonte.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has confirmed Fonte will not be part of his squad after the club captain handed in a transfer request amid reports of possible bids from Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Fonte was absent for Saturday's FA Cup draw against Norwich and Puel has decided to leave him out again.

"Jose won't participate for this game. We will see for the next game. It is important to keep stability," said Puel, whose club haven't reached the League Cup final since a 1979 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

"We do not know the future of Jose, it is a difficult situation in the market. I respect Jose, it is not an easy situation for the staff or players. It is difficult.

"It is an opportunity also for Jose to view different opportunities and it is important to respect this.

"For me, it is important to keep stability in defence first, and second, we will see what the situation of Jose in this market is."

- AFP

Tags liverpool fc southampton fc jurgen klopp football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

FIFA approves 48 team World Cup for 2026 - official

10 January 2017, 13:08
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.