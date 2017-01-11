Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

APC Chairman dies in South Africa

Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC) in South Africa, Festus Ogbeide, is dead.

Klopp stands by Liverpool youngsters

11 January 2017, 11:42

Most Read

Related Stories

Liverpool - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his decision to select an inexperienced line-up after his side were held to a goalless draw by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round.

Klopp picked the youngest XI in Liverpool's history with an average age of 21 years and 296 days against the fourth-tier side, who are 68 places below them in the English football pyramid.

The Reds failed to break down a disciplined and determined Plymouth team and after the Anfield stalemate, they face the prospect of a tricky replay away to the south-west England club in 10 days' time.

"I don't think the line-up was a mistake, but you can see it like this if you want," Klopp told journalists after Sunday's game.

"We made mistakes in the game and as it is always with the boys, the good things they are responsible for and the bad ones, I am.

"If you want to see it in a bad way then I am 100 percent responsible. I have no problem with it. I take it even if we played a fuller squad.

"I always choose line-ups to win the game and I accept that was not in all situations to see, but in a lot of it, it was.

"All the boys deserved their place. We didn't think a second about the age. They are important players in our squad and that is how we use them."

Klopp acknowledged the tie had not captivated the imagination and sardonically lamented the prospect of a 600-mile (965-kilometre) round trip down to Plymouth for the replay.

Also read: Klopp enters into Christmas spirit after derby win

- Home Park 'not luxurious' -

"It was boring, it was like this," said Klopp, whose side travel to Southampton on Wednesday for the first leg of their League Cup semi-final.

"I really am happy that the Liverpool crowd didn't leave after 60 minutes because it wasn't the most exciting game.

"They did everything they had to do to deserve a rematch and now we have it. Yippee!

"The biggest challenge in football is to play a defending side. Maybe Plymouth in this moment is happy, for sure they are.

"They deserved the rematch. I don't know if at home they can play the same defensive style."

Plymouth manager Derek Adams felt the achievement of his side in keeping a clean sheet against Liverpool was the highlight of the day given the respective budgets and standings of the two clubs.

"It's one of the best defensive performances that Anfield has ever seen," Adams said.

"We defended deep, in numbers, we allowed Liverpool to have the ball. That was our game-plan. You have to avoid good players having space and time.

"We stopped them scoring. There are only a few teams who have come to Anfield in recent times and drawn 0-0. Plymouth are one of them. We are a League Two side.

"This was about a team performance. We had 13 players who all deserve credit and they all worked extremely hard to get this result."

Adams also warned Liverpool they will not enjoy the same comfort as at Anfield in the replay at Argyle's modest Home Park ground.

"The dressing rooms are not as luxurious as they are here," he said. "We are in a Portakabin. Welcome to the real world."

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags liverpool fc jurgen klopp football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Expanded World Cup has China daring to dream

11 January 2017, 12:01
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.