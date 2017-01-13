Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

'Sacked FRC boss vowed to force Pastor Adeboye to step down'

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has revealed that the sacked Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, had vowed to remove the General Overseer of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Koscielny demands more from Arsenal

13 January 2017, 16:39

Most Read

Related Stories

Swansea - Fresh from signing a new contract Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has demanded his team-mates ramp up their performances, beginning with the Premier League game at struggling Swansea on Saturday.

Koscielny, who has committed himself to 2020 -- which would mean the French defender has been at the Gunners for 10 years -- says it is vital they rediscover their form having slipped to fifth in the table, eight points off leaders Chelsea.

"We will progress every year but we need to push more," said Koscielny, 31.

"The team has stayed the same and we don't have many players coming or going from the club so it's important to keep our best players at the club.

"We want to win together so we will do everything we can to succeed."

Koscielny, whose compatriots Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin also signed new contracts this week, said he was delighted to have agreed a fresh deal.

"I feel very happy to continue my adventure with this club. It's been seven years and I have more (hopes) for the future with this team," said Koscielny, who came from French football with Lorient in 2010.

"When you are a footballer it's not just about football, it's about your life. Arsenal are a big part of my life.

"My children were born in London, a big part of my life, and my life's changed since they were born."

Also read: Arsenal are capable of great things, says Koscielny

Koscielny and Giroud, who also committed himself to 2020, are likely to start against second-from-bottom Swansea but Coquelin, who signed a four-year contract, is out with a hamstring injury.

Their agreeing to new contracts delighted Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and he will hope it leads to stars Mesut Ozil -- who should start against Swansea having been out sick -- and Alexis Sanchez also doing the same.

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term," said Wenger.

"Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he's so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us.

"Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

- 'Winning football' -

Paul Clement will take charge of Swansea for the first time in the league with his side just a point from safety.

The former Derby boss completed on Thursday his first piece of transfer business with the 4 million ($4.9 million, 4.6 million euros) signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh but a calf injury rules him out from making his debut.

Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson are other names that Clement is looking to bring in as Swansea battle to preserve their Premier League status.

"I am sure the fans will see some slight differences in the way we do things," said Clement.

"Hopefully our fans will soon start to see some winning football.

"It's not complicated stuff that we've been working on. I am talking about team organisation -- the basics of how we defend and attack.

"I think if the players execute what they have been doing in training and concentrate on the things I have talked to them about we will have a chance in any game."

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags arsenal fc laurent koscielny football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ivorians impress as 'Auba', Mahrez lead stars parade

13 January 2017, 14:04
Laurent Koscielny (Supplied)

Laurent Koscielny (Supplied)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.