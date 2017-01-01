Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

FULL TEXT: Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians

Read President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Year message to Nigerians.

Leicester edge clear of relegation zone

01 January 2017, 12:43

Most Read

Related Stories

Leicester - Premier League champions Leicester City eased their relegation fears as Islam Slimani's headed goal gave them a much-needed 1-0 victory over West Ham on Saturday.

Boosted by the inclusion of Riyad Mahrez, Robert Huth and Danny Drinkwater, Leicester looked every inch the side who battered Manchester City just a few weeks ago in one of this season's rare high points for the Foxes.

Claudio Ranieri's side now travel to Middlesbrough on Monday looking to pull farther clear of the bottom three whilst Slaven Bilic's West Ham host Manchester United

The home side could easily have been a couple of goals ahead in a fast and frantic opening and were only denied by fine goalkeeping from West Ham's Darren Randolph and the post.

Randolph worked wonders in tipping Mahrez's left foot shot over the crossbar following a fine Leicester move.

A minute later Marc Albrighton outpaced Dimitri Payet and sent over a pin-point cross which the unmarked Slimani could only head directly against the woodwork.

A rare scare for Leicester followed when Aaron Cresswell's ball from the right saw Wes Morgan flick the ball into Michail Antonio's path. The winger though had to stretch and skied his effort well over the crossbar.

What turned out to be the winner arrived in the 20th minute when Albrighton produced a superb cross and Slimani planted a firm header across Randolph and into the net.

It was nearly 2-0 moments later when Demarai Gray's left wing cross was directed towards his own net by Angelo Ogbonna only for Randolph to block with his right knee at close range.

The visitors claimed a penalty when Albrighton slid in on Payet, who crumpled to the ground.

They came closer still to finding an equaliser when Payet's free-kick, following a block from Daniel Amartey, led to a mad scramble inside the penalty area.

Mark Noble's pass was cut out by a sliding Simpson and Kasper Schmeichel saved from Payet with his feet.

The in-form Antonio then fired against the crossbar with a spectacular effort from Cresswell's cross.

Huth was booked for winning the ball but sliding dangerously into Payet and from the free-kick a diving Schmeichel preserved City's lead in diving down low to his left to push the ball around the post.

The first half ended with Slimani hooking a shot onto the roof of the net from Mahrez's cross.

The second half lacked much of the goalmouth action but not the intensity or passion.

Amartey was booked for a foul on Noble two minutes after the restart and Noble was soon forced off through injury.

A high, late and ugly challenge earned a yellow card for West Ham's Havard Nordtveit with his victim Ben Chilwell caught by studs into the midriff. Schmeichel raced 30 yards out of his area to join Leicester protests which promptly earned the goalkeeper a caution for dissent.

The visitors were looking much the stronger as referee Anthony Taylor's card-count continued to rise at a rapid rate. Simpson was booked from kicking the ball away after tripping Antonio before Manuel Lanzini also saw yellow for hauling back Amartey.

Chilwell's goal-bound shot was blocked by Andy Carroll, who also did enough to deny Shinji Okazaki from the rebound, then Ogbonna's goal-bound header was blocked as City hung on for a vital win.

- AFP

Tags leicester city west ham english premiership soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Mikel almost made me quit refereeing says Clattenburg

01 January 2017, 12:31
Claudio Ranieri (Getty Images)

Claudio Ranieri (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.