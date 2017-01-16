Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Professor killed as explosion rocks University of Maiduguri

A professor, Aliyu Mani, of the faculty of veterinary medicine, University of Maiduguri was killed after an explosion rocked the institution.

Liverpool came to defend, says Mourinho

16 January 2017, 13:01

Most Read

Related Stories

Manchester - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Liverpool had come to Old Trafford with the aim of stifling his side following Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw between the teams.

United, chasing a 10th successive win in all competitions, fell behind to James Milner's first-half penalty and needed an 84th-minute Zlatan Ibrahimovic header to rescue a point.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are the league's top scorers with 49 goals, but Mourinho claimed their approach against United showed a different side to their game.

"We were the team that attacked and Liverpool were the team that defended," he told BBC Sport.

"Let's see if the critics are fair. I enjoyed it, but I will obviously be disappointed we didn't get the three points.

"They were clever. They took their time, they know how to play football and control the emotions of the game. They knew they would be in trouble in the final few minutes."

While Liverpool posed a steady threat on the counter-attack in the second half, United had the lion's share of the play and duly levelled when Ibrahimovic looped in a header from Antonio Valencia's cross.

"I have a problem with my neck because I was always looking to the left side," Mourinho quipped, in a reference to the end United were attacking during the second half.

The result kept United in sixth place, four points off the Champions League places and 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

Liverpool rose one place to third, finishing the weekend seven points below Chelsea and beneath second-place Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference.

Liverpool manager Klopp said his players had struggled to handle United's "long balls" following the introduction of Marouane Fellaini, who headed against the post in the build-up to the equaliser.

He was also reluctant to be drawn on the suggestion United substitute Wayne Rooney was fortunate to avoid a card for a late challenge on Milner.

"How could I be surprised? I have the worst position in the stadium," Klopp told his post-match press conference.

"If you are surprised, do me a favour: write it. For example, if it's an ugly challenge, write it. Don't make it a story of it when I say it."

- AFP

Tags liverpool fc chelsea manchester united english premiership jurgen klopp adam lallana jose mourinho manchester soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

WATCH: How Klopp stopped United's best player

16 January 2017, 11:26
Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.