Seventy-two hours after it returned , MMM Nigeria is yet to pay any subscriber.

LMC fines FC IfeanyiUbah over N9m for forfeiting match, suspends referee

Abuja - Following the incident that rocked the opening NPFL Matchday 1 fixture between Kano Pillars and FC IfeanyiUbah, the League Management Company,LMC, has handed down fines and suspensions to those who played a part in what could be termed a show of shame.

A total fof nine million, one hundred and fifty thousand naira (9 150 000) has been handed as fine to FC IfeanyiUbah, for staging a walk-out; an act according to the league management body, that is capable of bringing the league to disrepute and causing serious security breach.

Aside the fine, three points and three goals accruing from the match has been awarded to Kano Pillars.

The centre referee who’s performance was below par was not left out either as the NFF Refs Committee has been asked to withdraw referee Folusho Ajayi from future NPFL games pending full investigation into her performance as she failed to meet the high standard set for the NPFL.

Also read: LMC sanctions Sunshine Stars, others

The team coach Yaw Preko was reprimanded for failing to take all reasonable steps to ensure that players and other employees under his control accept and observe the authority and decisions of match officials and promote the highest standard on the field of play.

Igwe Jonathan of FC IfeanyiUbah has also been charged for misconduct, fined N500 000 and suspended from all NPFL match venues till the NFF Ethics Committee determines this matter.

He was alleged to have persistently challenged the ref’s decisions, communicated on the phone improperly within the technical area & ordered FC Ifeanyiubah players to leave the pitch & discontinue the NPFL game.



They have not later than Wednesday, January 18, 2017 to accept the sanctions or elect to appeal.

- News 24