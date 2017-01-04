Lovren optimistic ahead of Liverpool's big clashes

London - A draw at Sunderland was not the end of the world
for Liverpool as they attempt to chase down Chelsea for the Premier League
title with key fixtures in January against Manchester City and the leaders on
the horizon, according to defender Dejan Lovren.
The Merseyside club are second on the table, five points
behind Chelsea, though they had a golden opportunity to close the gap on Monday
but conceded a late equaliser at Sunderland.
"It felt like a defeat, especially after beating
Manchester City," Lovren told the Liverpool Echo. "But we have to
keep our heads high. A point is better than nothing."
Having already defeated title contenders Chelsea, Arsenal
and Manchester City earlier this season, Lovren backs his side's mentality to
keep them in the hunt.
"There is still half a season to go. There are so many
games in front of us and in front of Chelsea. We just have to concentrate on
ourselves," he added.
"We have some really big games in front of us. I'd say
we like to play against the big teams. There's a lot to play for."
Liverpool travel to Old Trafford to face sixth-placed United
on Jan. 15 before hosting Chelsea on Jan. 31.For
- News24