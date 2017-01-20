Get News24 Nigeria on your mobile

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Click here to upload your video

Click here to upload your photo

Click here to upload your article

Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay

Plymouth - Stand-in captain Lucas Leiva scored a rare goal to earn Liverpool a 1-0 victory at fourth-tier underdogs Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, playing at centre-back, met countryman Philippe Coutinho's 18th-minute corner with a firm near-post header to sink Plymouth, who had drawn 0-0 at Anfield 10 days previously.

Liverpool could afford for Divock Origi to squander a late penalty, the Belgium striker seeing his effort saved by home goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, third in the Premier League, will host second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four on January 28.

Elsewhere, Southampton set up a fourth-round clash at home to 12-time winners Arsenal after Shane Long's scruffy stoppage-time strike gave them a 1-0 win over second-tier Norwich City.

Championship leaders Newcastle United beat Birmingham City 3-1 at St James' Park, Matt Ritchie scoring twice.

- AFP