Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Police authorities send Lagos Commissioner of Police back to school

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, will be leaving his position days after he was accused of being part of a plot to harm the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore.

Lucas sees Liverpool through in FA Cup replay

20 January 2017, 12:05

Most Read

Related Stories

Plymouth - Stand-in captain Lucas Leiva scored a rare goal to earn Liverpool a 1-0 victory at fourth-tier underdogs Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, playing at centre-back, met countryman Philippe Coutinho's 18th-minute corner with a firm near-post header to sink Plymouth, who had drawn 0-0 at Anfield 10 days previously.

Liverpool could afford for Divock Origi to squander a late penalty, the Belgium striker seeing his effort saved by home goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, third in the Premier League, will host second-tier Wolverhampton Wanderers in round four on January 28.

Elsewhere, Southampton set up a fourth-round clash at home to 12-time winners Arsenal after Shane Long's scruffy stoppage-time strike gave them a 1-0 win over second-tier Norwich City.

Championship leaders Newcastle United beat Birmingham City 3-1 at St James' Park, Matt Ritchie scoring twice.

- AFP

Tags liverpool plymouth argyle fa cup lucas leiva soccer
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Barca's Samper turned down Gunners move

20 January 2017, 10:01
Lucas Leiva (Getty Images)

Lucas Leiva (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.