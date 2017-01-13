Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari removes Mamora, Bugaje from new ambassadorial list

President Muhammadu Buhari has submitted a new list of non-career Ambassadorial nominees with the exclusion of Senator Olorunimbe Mamora, Usman Bugaje and PauIine Tallen who were on the list submitted last year.

Mahrez, high-rise Desert Fox takes on Africa

13 January 2017, 09:44

Most Read

Related Stories

Sarcelles - "Riyad Mahrez? He's an example!" goes the mantra in Sarcelles, a north Parisian housing project where strings of high-rise blocks were built in the 1950s and 1960s primarily to accommodate French settlers from Algeria.

It was in this town 16km (10 miles) north of Paris that the Algerian international was born and raised, and the Premier League winner with Leicester who will be one of the stars of the upcoming African Cup of Nations continues to inspire.

At AAS Sarcelles, Mahrez's first club, the young wannabe footballers all seem to favour their left feet, like their idol, now 25.

On one of the football pitches belonging to the multi-faceted Sarcelles sports club, the regional under-16 team fight to talk about Mahrez, and the praise is, unsurprisingly, high.

Sekou and Yanis, naturally left-sided attacking midfielders, express their admiration for the path trodden by a player long ignored as a youth because of what was deemed a puny physique.

Mahrez stagnated in Sarcelles' second or third teams, plying his trade in the wider Paris region until he was 18 before touching down in England five years later, after spells at Quimper and Le Havre.

Also read: Leicester hit hardest by African departures

Mohamed, yet another 'leftie', speaks of the 'street' style Mahrez has maintained despite going professional.

"When he's in front of a player, you know he's going to skin him," he said.

"It's his speciality and I love it! Imagine you're facing a defender, you do a step-over, change direction and he falls: the crowd goes nuts! It's too cool."

Faysal Abdelwahbi, 23, a childhood friend of Mahrez's, was adamant that "everything started here".

"All the things he does to defenders in England, we were on the receiving end right back in the beginning.

"That step-over dribble against Manchester United, sending (Chelsea's Cesar) Azpilicueta the wrong way, or really taking (Martin) Demichelis to the cleaners..." he reminisced to general hilarity.

- 'Source of pride' -

And Faysal doesn't want to forget the significance of the African Player of the Year award handed to a dual-national brought up in the "most cosmopolitan city in the world!"

"That someone from Sarcelles manages to shine on a world level is a source of massive pride for us," said Mohamed Coulibaly, the current Sarcelles coach.

"You mustn't forget the French side because he remains a Franco-Algerian.

"It's a good image for the city, given all you hear, the stigmatisation that it can bring. It shows there is talent in sport. We'd love that to shine through in other areas."

His Sarcelles friends all concurred that Mahrez, from a very young age, was convinced he would succeed, even when the going got tough.

"Most of the youngsters of his generation had signed for a club, but not him," said Hayel Mbemba, 30, who worked at Mahrez's Chantereine secondary school supervising the teenagers.

"And despite that, Riyad swore on his life and that of his mum that he'd become a professional.

"We weren't optimistic then, but now he's achieved it, we can only have respect for him."

Mahrez's thirst for success increased after the death of his Algerian father Ahmed, his most fervent backer, in 2006.

"That gave him strength. He really did it for him, for me, the family," says his big brother Wahid, 30.

And choosing to represent Algeria was something he did "for his dad".

"What made the difference was that he always had a ball with him," added another childhood friend, Sofiane Seghiri.

"When you were 16 to 18 years old and went out, you wanted to have fun with your mates, go and see some girls," said Seghiri.

"Riyad had his ball - that's why he's unique!"

- 'Mahrez effect' -

Despite an unsuccessful trial in Scotland when he was 18, Mahrez's patience eventually paid dividends when he signed for fourth division side Quimper, departing for second division club Le Havre a year later.

Leicester, then in the Championship, snapped up Mahrez for 400,000 in 2014, and the rest is history.

The Foxes won the Championship and Mahrez found himself in the Premier League, making 30 appearances as the team avoided relegation in their first season among the elite before hitting a high in the triumphant 2015-16 season. Mahrez's performances propelled the Algerian international to a seventh-placed finish in the World Player of the Year voting.

His success has not gone unnoticed on the ground in Sarcelles.

"There's maybe a Mahrez effect that has brought English scouts here," admitted Faycal.

"We've just had two youngsters signed up, one at Nottingham Forest and the other at Manchester United. And it's not finished," he said, reeling off the 30-or-so club products that have gone on to play professionally.

And who's to say better is not to come? "We're waiting for (Lionel) Messi and (Cristiano) Ronaldo to leave and then we'll talk again about the Ballon d'Or," said former school monitor Hayel, with not a hint of irony.

- AFP

Tags algeria afcon 2017 riyad mahrez football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Klopp admits low note over Liverpool paper trail

13 January 2017, 09:43
Riyad Mahrez (Gallo Images)

Riyad Mahrez (Gallo Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.