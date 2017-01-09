Man Utd, Liverpool eye League Cup final showdown

London - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has pledged
to bring out the heavy artillery for Tuesday's League Cup semi-final first leg
at home to Premier League basement club Hull City.
United cruised into the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday
after registering an eighth consecutive win by crushing second-tier Reading 4-0
at Old Trafford.
They face a showdown with fellow League Cup semi-finalists
Liverpool in the league at the weekend, but with a day out at Wembley only 180
minutes away, Mourinho does not want to take any chances.
"We play against Liverpool, a big match for us, but we
want to be in the final," he said.
"So we are going to face this Hull match with
everything we have, all the power we have, as we know it's two legs, but the
second leg is away.
"If we can do something in the first leg that gives us
the advantage, we will try to do that."
Mourinho made a number of changes for the visit of former
United defender Jaap Stam's Reading and has revealed he will restore several
first-team regulars for the visit of Hull.
"I play with the players that didn't play (against
Reading)," said Mourinho, who won three League Cups over his two spells as
Chelsea manager.
"I played with fresh players and I don't want to say
anything about first-choice or second-choice, but we played with fresh players,
the players who didn't play against West Ham.
"In the next match against Hull City we are going to
play again with fresh players. So it's easy to know our team -- Zlatan
(Ibrahimovic), (Paul) Pogba, (Ander) Herrera, (Antonio) Valencia."
Also read: Liverpool dent Man City title bid
Wayne Rooney equalled Bobby Charlton's United scoring record
by netting his 249th goal for the club against Reading, but he is likely to
drop to the bench against Hull.
Centre-back Marcos Rojo is a doubt after being withdrawn
against Reading with a muscular problem.
With Eric Bailly having departed for the Africa Cup of
Nations with Ivory Coast, it could leave Phil Jones and Chris Smalling as
United's only fit senior centre-backs.
- Fonte focus -
Marco Silva made a winning start to life as Hull head coach
with a 2-0 victory over Swansea City in the FA Cup on Saturday and he will
relish the prospect of tackling fellow Portuguese Mourinho.
"It is a fantastic moment for the club that we play
Manchester United in a semi-final," Silva said.
The carrot of a potential final appearance against arch
rivals United is sure to motivate Liverpool when they travel to Southampton on
Wednesday for the first leg of their semi-final.
Having fielded Liverpool's youngest ever team in their 0-0
FA Cup draw at home to fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle on Sunday, manager Jurgen
Klopp is also expected to revert to a full-strength team.
"That's only in a few days," said Klopp, whose
side lost on penalties to Manchester City in last season's final.
"I have no idea (about fielding a more experienced
line-up), but probably, yes. It's pretty likely."
Southampton are seeking to reach a first major final since
their 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the deciding match of the FA Cup in 2003.
Claude Puel's side came within a whisker of reaching the FA
Cup fourth round on Saturday, only for Steven Naismith's 92nd-minute header to
earn Norwich City a 2-2 draw and take the tie to a replay.
Portuguese centre-back Jose Fonte, who has reportedly asked
to leave the club, did not feature against Norwich and Puel refused to be drawn
as to whether he would play against Liverpool.
"You can understand I cannot give an answer about
this," said the Southampton manager.
"It is between Jose and the club and we will see in the
future."
Fixtures
Tuesday (2000 GMT):
Manchester United v Hull City
Wednesday (1945 GMT):
Southampton v LiverpoolFor
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- AFP