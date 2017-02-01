Mason set for rehabilitation treatment after leaving hospital

Hello 

01 February 2017, 08:23

London - Hull midfielder Ryan Mason is set for a long period of rehabilitation treatment after being discharged from hospital, his Premier League club said.

The 25-year-old -- capped once by England -- fractured his skull in a horrific clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill in the first-half of the 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge and was stretchered off the pitch attached to an oxygen mask.

Mason -- sold to Hull by Tottenham Hotspur for a reported 13million (15.3m, $16.3) just prior to the beginning of this season -- has made 'excellent' progress since that according to Hull to the extent he has been discharged from hospital.

However, it is believed it will be at least four months till he can start training again and he will need a medical all clear before he does so -- others such as Czech goalkeeper Petr Cech have returned to action though he wears protective head gear.

Also read: Players rally around skull-fracture victim Mason

"Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan's care so far," a club statement read.

Mason wasn't short of well wishers during his stay in hospital being visited by the members of Hull's medical team, whose prompt work was heralded as being key to the player's recovery, as well as club skipper Michael Dawson, his Chelsea counterpart John Terry and his former boss at Spurs Mauricio Pochettino.

"The number of messages offering support during Ryan's recovery has been quite overwhelming," said Hull doctor Mark Waller.

"As with everything in life, there are always lessons that can be learned and one of the most frequently asked questions that myself and the rest of our medical team have been asked in the past week is 'how would we respond if this kind of incident happened on a park pitch during a Sunday League game without the immediate medical support that is in place at professional fixtures?

"We are grateful for the continued investment the club makes in its medical department, which is shown in dealing with situations like this. We all attend regular training to help us to manage any injury sustained on the field of play."

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags hull city ryan mason football
Ryan Mason and Gary Cahill (Getty Images)

