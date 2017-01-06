Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Mikel Obi completes China move

06 January 2017, 13:26Tony Smart

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos -  Midfielder John Mikel Obi has left Chelsea to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA.

The 29-year-old Nigerian and captain of the Nigeria national team, has played 372 times for Chelsea since joining in 2006 but has not featured this season.

He said it had been "an honour" to play for the Stamford Bridge club but it was time to "seek a new challenge".

Mikel has won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the 2012 Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

"I haven't featured as much this season as I would have liked and I still have many years in the game ahead of me," Mikel wrote on Twitter in a message to Chelsea fans.

"With this in mind, I feel now is the time to seek a new challenge.

"I'm delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC at a time that the Chinese Super League is really taking off, and I look forward to helping Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow.

"To play in the Premier League is every professional player's ambition.

"But to play for Chelsea, to become part of the Chelsea family to work with some of the best managers and players in the world, has truly been an honour.

Mikel is the second Chelsea player to move to the Chinese Super League in recent weeks following Oscar's transfer to Shanghai SIPG.

News24 previously reported that Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible transfer to the Mestalla stadium.

Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has held talks with Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel over a possible transfer to the Mestalla stadium.

Mikel, 29, has not featured for Chelsea this season and becomes a free agent in the summer.

- News 24

Tags chelsea fc mikel obi nigeria football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

AFCON 2017 winner to pocket $4 million

06 January 2017, 11:36
John Obi Mikel, during a news conference at Stamford Bridge ground in London, on Tuesday (September 18 2012) ahead of his team’s Champions League group E soccer match against Italy’s Juventus on Wednesday. Picture: Tom Hevezi/AP

John Obi Mikel, during a news conference at Stamford Bridge ground in London, on Tuesday (September 18 2012) ahead of his team’s Champions League group E soccer match against Italy’s Juventus on Wednesday. Picture: Tom Hevezi/AP

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.