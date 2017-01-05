Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

Mood in Gabon gloomy, tense ahead of 2017 AFCON

05 January 2017, 14:42

Most Read

Related Stories

Libreville - With just days to go before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon begin their quest to win the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil, the mood in the host nation remains gloomy.

While the final touches are being put on the four stadiums due to host matches in the January 14-February 5 tournament, the small central African state remains in the midst of a social and political crisis.

On the streets of the capital Libreville, decorated with banners advertising the upcoming continental tournament, workmen have been busy applying a final lick of white paint to the edges of pavements.

In the other host cities of Oyem in the north, Franceville in the south-east and Port-Gentil, the country's oil capital, final adjustments are still being made around the stadiums.

But the atmosphere on the streets is yet to pick up and the mood around the end-of-year celebrations in Gabon was somewhat moribund at a time when the country is struggling with a severe economic crisis caused by the collapse of the price of oil.

Oil is the main source of revenue in the country of 1.8 million people and with a large number of economic migrants from the likes of Senegal, Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

"Libreville, Port-Gentil, Franceville and Oyem have lost their reputations as energetic, teeming cities of party animals," stated an opinion piece in the national daily L'Union on Wednesday.

President Ali Bongo Ondimba's re-election in August, which was validated by the constitutional court, is contested by the opposition and the European Union and led to deadly unrest in the country.

Also read: Mahrez crowned 2016 BBC African Footballer

In his New Year message to the nation, Bongo accepted the difficulties currently faced by many in the country.

"Many of our compatriots have been badly affected by the fall-out from the world economic crisis. Many jobs have been lost in the oil industry in particular," he said.

- Boycott calls -

In recent months there have been continual calls for strike action, notably in public sector jobs, amid demands for social as well as political change.

Close to six months have passed since the presidential election, but opposition leader Jean Ping continues to declare himself the rightful winner and has called on the people of Gabon to resist against "the dictatorship".

Opposition newspapers have made regular calls to boycott the Cup of Nations, which gets underway when Gabon face debutants Guinea-Bissau on January 14, or to use the tournament as a soundbox for their ideas.

Still traumatised by the post-election violence, some in Gabon are dreading the prospect of incidents around matches, notably in the traditionally rebellious city of Port-Gentil and in Oyem.

The head of state has tried to calm the tensions by reiterating his promise to open political dialogue "the day after the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations ends," but Ping has so far rejected this.

Bongo described 2016 as "a difficult year due to an election campaign marred by hatred and by a post-election situation that saw tension rise to unacceptable levels for our people."

A big football fan, Bongo is hoping the Cup of Nations -- CAN to give it its acronym in French -- can bring a period of calm.

"These should be moments of joy, of coming together and of shared joy," he insisted.

A Gabon squad led by the prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Aubameyang and also featuring the likes of Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina and Didier Ndong of English Premier League side Sunderland are dreaming of winning the trophy for the first time.

But the locals are yet to be completely won over by the prospect of following The Panthers, who are also in a group with Burkina Faso and illustrious neighbours Cameroon.

"Our minds are not on football," admitted unemployed Libreville resident Stephane Mba.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- AFP

Tags gabon afcon 2017 pierre-emerick aubameyang football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Cahill confident Chelsea will bounce back

05 January 2017, 12:46
AFCON trophy (AFP)

AFCON trophy (AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.