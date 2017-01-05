Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Sule Lamido dares Buhari to stop his presidential ambition

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido has declared that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari cannot stop him from contesting in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

Music meets sport at Glo-CAF Awards in Abuja

05 January 2017, 10:07

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The rapport of music and sport will be on display in Abuja this (Thursday) evening when the capital city hosts Africa's prime football gala dinner.

Leading music acts from around the continent will serenade the guests at the International Conference Centre, which again hosts the Glo-Confederation of African football Awards Gala.

On the evening, a number of accolades most prominently the Footballer of the Year will be handed out.

Ahead of the event, CAF confirmed a stellar cast of musicians that will perform.

Also read:Boufal leads Morocco 2017 AFCON bid

Local stars such as afro beat musician Femi Kuti, and Chinedu Okoli, popularly called Flavour N’abania, will perform as is Nigerian singing sensation and Glo Ambassador, Omawumi.

Yemi Alade, the local Afro-pop star will also be on stage.

Also due to perform is the popular Diamond Platinumz, a Bongo Flava singer from Tanzania.

Other stars billed to perform at the gala include the world-famous South African group, Muffinz.

Nigeria’s top jockey, DJ Jimmy Jatt, and ace comedian, Gordons, will spice the event.

- CAJ News

Tags caf awards nigeria football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Dele Alli ends Chelsea’s unbeaten run

04 January 2017, 23:03
Issa Hayatou (AFP)

Issa Hayatou (AFP)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.