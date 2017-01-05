NFF challenges NNL Board on aggressive marketing

Abuja - The Board of the Nigeria National League on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja.

Led by its Chairman, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, the board expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve Nigerian Football in this new capacity, while expressing confidence in their ability to make the NNL much bigger and better than what it is now.

“We have come to let you know that we are ready to go. We are a board that understands the dynamics of association football, and we see ourselves as an arm of the NFF, and not a parallel body.

“Our commitment to making a difference is very high. With the support of the Federation, we believe the sky will be our limit,” Okenwa told an audience that included Pinnick, Sanusi and Chairman of Chairmen, Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

Pinnick told the NNL Board to drive themselves hard to innovate in order to be able to develop the second tier of Nigeria domestic football in the face of present economic realities, and particularly noted the pedigree of the board’s CEO, Hon. Bukola Olopade in marketing.

THE NEW NNL BOARD: Chidi Ofo Okenwa (Independent Chairman); Magaji Abdulkadir Kapaka (Independent Vice Chairman), Sunday Longbap (Independent Director); Oladimeji Ladi Thompson (Director); Dodo Isah (Director); Farouk Yarma (Director); Tunji Onatolu (Director); Ifeanyi Onyibe (Director); Amos Nworie (Director); Bukola Olopade (CEO).

