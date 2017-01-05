Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari redeploys 3 permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the redeployment of three federal permanent secretaries.

NFF challenges NNL Board on aggressive marketing

05 January 2017, 21:03

Most Read

Related Stories

Abuja - The Board of the Nigeria National League on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the NFF President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi at the NFF Secretariat in Abuja.

Led by its Chairman, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, the board expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve Nigerian Football in this new capacity, while expressing confidence in their ability to make the NNL much bigger and better than what it is now.

“We have come to let you know that we are ready to go. We are a board that understands the dynamics of association football, and we see ourselves as an arm of the NFF, and not a parallel body.

“Our commitment to making a difference is very high. With the support of the Federation, we believe the sky will be our limit,” Okenwa told an audience that included Pinnick, Sanusi and Chairman of Chairmen, Alh. Ibrahim Musa Gusau.

Also read: ‘Super Eagles were not shortchanged’

Pinnick told the NNL Board to drive themselves hard to innovate in order to be able to develop the second tier of Nigeria domestic football in the face of present economic realities, and particularly noted the pedigree of the board’s CEO, Hon. Bukola Olopade in marketing.

THE NEW NNL BOARD: Chidi Ofo Okenwa (Independent Chairman); Magaji Abdulkadir Kapaka (Independent Vice Chairman), Sunday Longbap (Independent Director); Oladimeji Ladi Thompson (Director); Dodo Isah (Director); Farouk Yarma (Director); Tunji Onatolu (Director); Ifeanyi Onyibe (Director); Amos Nworie (Director); Bukola Olopade (CEO). 

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags nnl nff football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

NNL clubs for Ifeanyi Okowa Pre-Season Tournament

05 January 2017, 20:41
NFF (File)

NFF (File)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.