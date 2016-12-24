NFF explains programs on which FIFA money was spent

Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation on Friday said it
was not averse to the planned audit of its books, while also providing details
of the programs and activities on which the much-talked-about $801,929 part of
a FIFA grant was spent.
Sahara Reporters had reported that the world football
governing body, Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), has
detected discrepancies in the use of funds it provided the Nigeria Football
Federation (NFF) for the development of the game in the country.
But NFF President Amaju Pinnick recalled that at inception
of the Board, the concern for fiscal discipline necessitated its decision to
bring in PriceWaterhouseCoopers as its external auditors and Financial
Derivatives as financial consultants.
“These are globally –renowned firms with reputation to
protect, and we did not hesitate to bring them on board with us. We can also
say with every sense of sincerity that they have each been doing a great job.
“In as much as this is supposed to be a confidential matter,
as it is not a forensic examination as being touted, we feel a sense of
responsibility to provide further details on the programs on which the money
was spent. Some persons are already claiming NFF embezzled money; it is
unfortunate.
“I don’t think we will find people who will come forward and
tell us that Nigeria did not play friendly matches against DR Congo and
Cameroon in Belgium in October 2015, or that the Super Eagles did not play
Burkina Faso in CHAN qualifying matches in the same month, or that the Eagles
did not play Swaziland home and away in a preliminary round (November 2015)
before qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup group phase.
“We are not averse to the planned audit of our accounts;
what we do not welcome is the litany of distractions and dark innuendoes that
the whole matter is generating, and its implications for our preparations for
the final phase of qualifying for 2018 FIFA World Cup finals.”
Pinnick said the NFF is blameless for the use of form T-10
{which is acceptable in government transactions) and the issue of cash
transactions.
“These issues are coming up because of new reforms and new
management procedures being adopted by FIFA. The form T-10 was the practice all
the way before this Board came into office. And getting some of our players to
open bank accounts for online payments has not been easy.
“Of course, we have taken all the lessons and advice from
this report to heart, and we have now modified our payment structure.”
Also read: REVEALED: Football agents bribe Nigerian coaches to invite players to camp
Programs on which the
money was spent
. International Friendly Matches (Nigeria Vs Cameroon &
Congo in Belgium)
. CHAN Qualifier (Burkina Faso Vs Nigeria)
. Processing of Visa for U17 in Ghana
. Computer Appreciation Course
. Outstanding Hotel Bills to Serob Legacy Hotel
. Camping And Scouting of U17 Players
. Additional for Tanzania Vs Nigeria AFCON Qualifier
In its response on the issue, FIFA made it clear it was a
matter between it and NFF and it would be resolved in the shortest possible
time.
FIFA is fully committed to supporting the member
associations as we continue to improve our processes and structures. In light
of this, FIFA recently introduced new requirements for the management and
administration of development funds allocated to its member associations. In
cases of insufficient information as to the management of those funds FIFA may
suspend the ordinary flow of such funds until a full understanding of the
situation is achieved. FIFA continues to
work and cooperate with the respective member in order to obtain the required
information and, if needed, install the appropriate procedures and controls for
such development funds. FIFA are confident that by working together with the
Nigeria Football Federation, the issues will be resolved.
On Thursday, NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko broke down
the issues in an interview, captured below:
1. Separate FIFA accounts from NFF general accounts (TSA) as
FIFA wanted a dedicated account for their monies, for proper monitoring. This
is a fundamental condition for receiving future funds, and indeed NFF complied
within one month, working with Central Bank of Nigeria to open sub-TSA account
for only FIFA monies. Details of the sub-TSA account have been forwarded to
FIFA.
2. FIFA wanted NFF, in the future, to ensure that when
reporting FIFA money expenditure, it reports both the budgets for the
projects/activities and final expenditure, and any differential above 20% must
be explained on a separate FIFA form.
3. FIFA wants any individual expenditure above the sum of
$5,000 (Five Thousand American Dollars) to be reported in a separate FIFA form
as required by FIFA process.
4. FIFA wanted NFF to ensure proper audit of bank charges
and reporting on separate FIFA forms to ensure the banks did not overcharge NFF
and/or is not used to misapply funds. In fact, FIFA went through the bank
statements and cited all bank charges for FIFA monies, which was very difficult
as the account contains funds other than FIFA’s, and the figures NFF reported
and those of FIFA only had marginal difference of a few hundred dollars.
5. Fundamentally, FIFA warned against cash transactions and
advised that these be reduced to the barest minimum or avoided completely. FIFA
advised that even players and officials’ allowances should be paid into their
bank accounts. NFF has been trying to implement this, as seen in the mode of
payment for the players and officials of the Super Falcons after their AWCON
triumph.
6. This brings us to the issue of $801,929, which was the
figure FIFA found in transactions in which NFF paid cash to Team Secretaries of
some National Teams or Accounts Staff for disbursement to players and officials
as bonuses and/or for service suppliers. Players and officials and/or service
suppliers signed the forms T-10 (which is acceptable as receipt by Nigeria
Government) that they received payments. FIFA has now demanded they require
additional documentation to further confirm that the third party beneficiaries
have received the funds. The NFF has forwarded the required additional
documentation to FIFA and FIFA has acknowledged receipt.
The matches in consideration here are the international
friendly between Super Eagles and Congo (played in Belgium in October 2015);
international friendly between Super Eagles and Cameroon (played in Belgium in
October 2015); the African Nations Championship qualifier between the Super
Eagles and Burkina Faso (October 2015); the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier
between Nigeria and Swaziland (November 2015); processing of the Golden
Eaglets’ visas to Chile in Ghana et cetera.
The NFF duly reported this matter to the Honourable Minister
even though the matter is still under confidentiality between FIFA and NFF,
until all answers are provided for questions asked. NFF transmitted a letter to
the Honourable Minister on 10th November 2016 conveying the letter from FIFA
and NFF’s response.
FIFA made it clear in their own document that it is not a
forensic examination and does not affect FIFA decision to grant development
funds to Member Associations. It is only a Central Review Process for 2015 to
see how to improve the process of management and application of FIFA
development funds. Nigeria was chosen as one of the MAs for the pilot. FIFA
made it clear it was a confidential document meant for only certain number of
people who were listed, and warned that the report should not be quoted or used
for any other purpose, or by third parties.
The report analyzed the key issues in three sections:
Findings, Risks Associated with the findings and; Recommendations to NFF. The
implies it is clearly a report to make things better done under
confidentiality, but the NFF wanted to be transparent and gave a copy to the
Honourable Minister, as well as NFF’s response.
Who are the persons in charge of the NFF Finance Department?
They are: Director of Finance and Head of Internal Audit. These are Federal
Government Staff from the Office of the Accountant General and Office of the Auditor
General respectively. These persons are solely responsible for the management,
documentation and reporting of NFF finances as eyes of the Government in NFF,
and even they dealt directly with the FIFA appointed auditor on this matter.
Even the FIFA Letter was to their attention, as well as a few other persons.
So, technically, NFF finances and its management are in the hands of trusted
Government Staff who are of directorate level.
In September, News24 reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has condemned,
in very strong terms, a report in some media outlets including America’s Cable
News Network (CNN) that it cannot fly the Super Eagles to a 2018 FIFA World Cup
qualifying match in Ndola on Sunday, 9th October 2016. For
the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us
on Twitter and like our Facebook page.
- News24 Nigeria