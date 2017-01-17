Nigeria football family loses another icon

Abuja - The Independent Vice Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Hon. Abdulkadir Magaji, is dead, Punch reports.



Magaji, also Chairman of the Kaduna State Football Association, died in a Lagos hospital on Tuesday at the age of 52, after a battle with cancer.



He attended the 72nd General Assembly of Nigeria Football Federation that took place at the Best Western Hotel, Lagos on 18th December 2016, where the new board of the NNL was inaugurated.



A graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Magaji was a two–time Member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and was also a two –time Special Adviser to the Kaduna State Governor on sports.



He played a key role in Kaduna hosting several matches of the various National Teams in the past few years, including the Super Eagles’ home games against Chad and Egypt in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race.



The late Magaji was a member of the NFF Match Commissioners’ Appointment Committee before he was announced as the independent vice chairman of the NNL in October 2016. He is survived by his father, wife and three children.



NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, mourned the passing of the energetic administrator.



“He was a very committed Member of the Congress, and worked tirelessly for the development of the game, both in Kaduna and in the country generally. The late Hon. Magaji was highly dedicated and focused. The Nigerian Football family will miss him dearly.”



Sanusi confirmed to thenff.com that the remains of the late Hon. Abdulkadir Magaji would be flown from Lagos to Kaduna and committed to mother earth in Shika, Zaria on Tuesday. On Wednesday, an NFF delegation led by the 2nd Vice President/LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko will pay a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.



- News 24