NNL clubs for Ifeanyi Okowa Pre-Season Tournament

05 January 2017, 20:41

Asaba - The fifth edition of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Pre-Season Tournament will see clubs from the Nigeria National League compete for honour in the one-week tourney.

According to the organiser, John Tata, the competition will take place in Warri, Delta State, for the second year running. Defending champions, Delta Force of Asaba, already signified their interest to defend their title while relegated Warri Wolves will also be competing to assess their players ahead of the new season.

“We want to appreciate the governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa and the Chairman of Delta State Sports Commission, Tony Okowa, for supporting us and making it a reality,” Tata said.

Also read: Shortage of referees forces NNL to shift league games again

“Twelve clubs already signified their interest to be part of the competition. We have clubs like Delta Force, Warri Wolves, Gateway United, Ikorodu United and Kwara United.

“Others are Papilo FC, J. Atete FC, Delta Stars, Ika Rangers, Yobo FC, Jegede FC and Bayelsa United. It is going to be a big competition. I want to also thank some of our other sponsors like Hon. Mike Dide, Zenith Bank, 7UP Bottling Company and other potential sponsors.”

The tourney has been tentatively scheduled to start from January 16 and run till 22 with the winner expected to go home with N1m, medals and trophy. The runner-up will win N600 000, medals and trophy.

The organisers revealed that the 12 teams would be divided into two groups with the top two teams qualifying for the semifinal of the competition.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags nnl football
