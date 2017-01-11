Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Buhari fires FRC boss whose actions caused Pastor Adeboye to retire

The head of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, FRC, Jim Obazee, has been sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari.

'No chance' Bayern will sell Badstuber - Ancelotti

11 January 2017, 09:58

Most Read

Related Stories

Doha, Jan 10, 2017 (AFP) -Bayern Munich will not sell centre-back Holger Badstuber in the summer but he can leave on loan in January, club coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

Bundesliga rivals Schalke 04 are thought to be competing with Manchester City and Swansea to sign the international defender in January's transfer window.

But, speaking from Bayern's winter training camp in Doha, Ancelotti said any move away from Munich would not be permanent.

"I said if he decided to leave because he wanted to play we can deal with it for six months," said the Italian.

"We can speak about this with him. There is no chance he will be sold.

"The idea of the club is to renew the contract. If he wants to go to play it will be to go on loan."

The 27-year-old has played just 28 minutes for the Bundesliga leaders since October, sitting out their last six league games and has made it clear he wants more matches.

Badstuber has fallen out of favour under Ancelotti after suffering numerous injuries in the last four years, including back-to-back knee injuries.

Also read: Ronaldo scores 2 as Real Madrid equals Ancelotti's run

He won the last of his 31 caps for Germany in March 2015, but is Bayern's fourth-choice centre-back in their star-studded squad behind Mats Hummels, Jerome Boateng, who is currently injured, and Javi Martinez.

Several clubs have expressed interest in Badstuber, including Manchester City, coached by ex-Bayern boss Pep Guardiola, Hamburg and Swansea, where Ancelotti's ex-Bayern assistant coach Paul Clement is now in charge.

But it could be northern Germany where he next plays.

German daily Bild reported on Tuesday that Schalke are the favourites to sign Badstuber on loan until June, when his current Bayern contract expires, having already agreed terms with the player.

"He is a very interesting player, because he has international experience and is a Bayern Munich player, but I don't know if it is realistic," said Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl at their training camp in Benidorm.

Schalke currently stand 11th in the Bundesliga.

Simply playing is Badstuber's top priority.

Speaking from Bayern's training camp, he said: "I want to play, that is the be all and end all."

Asked directly about Schalke's interest, Badstuber replied: "There is nothing to report, nothing is fixed."

Bayern, who have been in Doha for one week, are set to return home to Germany on Wednesday after playing a friendly match against Qatari-owned Belgian league side KAS Eupen on Tuesday evening.

- AFP

Tags bayern munich fc carlo ancelotti holger badstuber football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Ronaldo lambasts media campaign against him

10 January 2017, 19:01
Carlo Ancelotti (Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.