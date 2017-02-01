Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Riot breaks out in Lagos as Hausa trader kills Yoruba driver over N30

Riot broke out on Mojeed street, Igando Lagos, when a 40-year-old Hausa trader, Ibrahim Adamu, allegedly killed a bus driver, Lekan Adeleke.

Non-League Sutton face Arsenal in FA Cup

01 February 2017, 08:23

Most Read

Related Stories

London - Non-League Sutton will face Arsenal in next month's fifth round of the English FA Cup after being given a home draw against the Premier League giants on Monday.

Sutton saw off second-tier Leeds United last weekend and will now welcome the Gunners to their 5,000 capacity Gander Green Lane ground with its artificial 3G pitch.

Lincoln City, the other non-league side to make it through to the last 16, will also face Premier League opposition when they travel to Burnley.

The Imps have already beaten three league sides in Oldham, Ipswich and Championship leaders Brighton during their Cup run.

This is the first time in the FA Cup's 146-year history that two non-League sides have reached the last 16.

Championship club Fulham are at home to Tottenham Hotspur, who survived a near giant-killing act by Wycombe Wanderers in a London derby.

Meanwhile FA Cup holders Manchester United, who together with Arsenal have won the Cup a record 12 times, are away to second-tier strugglers Blackburn Rovers.

Championship side Wolves, who knocked Liverpool out in the fourth round, face an even sterner test at home to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Oxford's reward for a win over Championship high-flyers Newcastle, is a tie away to Premier League Middlesbrough.

Also read: May day as Welbeck targets Arsenal start

Meanwhile Manchester City travel to Huddersfield while third-tier Millwall will be up against the winners of the replay between Derby County and Premier League champions Leicester City.

All ties will be played on the weekend of February 17-20.

FA Cup 5th rd draw

Burnley v Lincoln City

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United

Sutton United v Arsenal

Middlesbrough v Oxford United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Chelsea

Huddersfield Town v Manchester City

Millwall v Derby County or Leicester City

Ties to be played weekend of February 17-20

- AFP

Tags arsenal fc sutton fa cup football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Klopp seeks end of Liverpool slump, re-boot of title race

31 January 2017, 19:08
Arsenal (File)

Arsenal (File)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.