Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said he is under intense pressure to contest the 2019 presidential election.

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Okocha finally reveals why he quit football

Lagos - Former Super Eagles captain Austin Jay Jay Okocha has disclosed why he retired from football, Vanguard reports.

The former PSG and Bolton Wanderers player said he retired from active football due to lack of playing time.



The ex-Nigeria international who dazzled the footballing world with his sizzling skills and breathtaking performances made the shock decision to leave the game in 2008. According to the Olympic Gold medallist, reduced minutes on the pitch of play triggered his exile from the round leather game, at the age of 34.

“I must confess that not getting a lot of playing time was the main reason why I retired from playing at a very young age,” Okocha told media men at a press conference organised by Star Times.



“I believe that it is not worth it to train from Monday to Friday just to have 20 minutes on the pitch or sit on the bench on Saturday. I am very competitive.”

The midfielder who last represented Nigeria in 2006, appeared for the Super Eagles 75 times with 14 goals to his name.

retire early from active football to lack of enough playing time.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/retired-football-okocha/





retire early from active football to lack of enough playing time.



Read more at: http://www.vanguardngr.com/2016/12/retired-football-okocha/





- News 24