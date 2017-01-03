Hello 

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Owen: Iheanacho suffering under Guardiola

03 January 2017, 10:41

Manchester - Former Liverpool forward Michael Owen believes Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has suffered a loss of confidence under manager Pep Guardiola.

The Nigeria international was handed a rare start by Guardiola ahead of first-choice striker Sergio Aguero in the Citizens' 2-1 victory over Burnley on Monday, but was substituted at half-time for the Argentine.

The 20-year-old boasts an impressive minutes-per-goal ratio netting a goal on average every 95.6 minutes, but Owen believes that the former Bayern Munich coach is not getting the best out of the forward.

"Iheanacho isn’t the same player he was once," he said.

"His confidence has taken a hit, I think he plays with lot of pressure as he is unsure what could happen next unlike when Pelligrini was in charge.

"He is surrounded by players he knows have the trust of the manager unlike during Pelligrini’s reign where he has the trust of the manager and knows it, he has regressed under Guardiola. He is under pressure," he concluded.

- News 24

Tags burnley manchester city english premiership kelechi iheanacho pep guardiola michael owen manchester soccer
Kane and Alli propel Spurs into Top 4

03 January 2017, 10:32
Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images)

