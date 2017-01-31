All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

Philadelphia Union sign defender Oguchi Onyewu

CHESTER — The Philadelphia Union have signed former U.S. national team defender Oguchi Onyewu, who is joining Major League Soccer after 15 years with European clubs.

Onyewu, 34, has not played in any league games since February 2015 for Charlton in England's second-tier League Championship. A native of the Maryland suburbs of Washington, D.C., he played for Clemson (2001-02), Metz (2002-04), La Louviere (2003-04), Standard Liege (2004-09), Newcastle (2007) before his career stalled while at AC Milan (2009-11). He injured a knee while playing in a World Cup qualifier and didn't get into a Serie A match.

Onyewu has since played for Twente (2011), Sporting Lisbon (2011-13) and Malaga (2012-13). He did not get into any matches with Queens Park Rangers in 2013-14 and finished the season with Sheffield Wednesday.

Onyewu has won two Belgian league titles and one Dutch Cup. He has six goals in 69 appearances and was on the U.S. roster for the 2006 and 2010 World Cups.

- AP