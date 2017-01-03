PHOTO: Leicester City signs another Nigerian

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

Lagos - English Premier League champions Leicester City has signed another Nigerian player Wilfred Ndidi from Genk on a five-year deal.

Defender Ndidi will be joining compatriot Ahmed Musa at the club.

Leicester confirmed the signing in a tweet on Tuesday.

His contract will run until 2022 and sources understand he goes to the King Power for a fee thought to be £15m.

After playing for Nathaniel boys of Lagos, Ndidi made his Belgian Pro League debut with K.R.C. Genk on 31 January 2015 against Charleroi in a 1-0 away defeat. He played the first 74 minutes of the game, before being substituted for Jarne Vrijsen.

Ndidi exploded onto the scene during his first full season in 2015/2016.

During the Belgian playoff game against Club Brugge, Ndidi would go on to score a world class goal. Receiving an attempted-clearance outside the penalty box, he lofted the ball smoothly over an opposing player before unleashing a ferocious volley into the top right corner. The ball was adjudged to be travelling at over 111 km/hr. It was named the goal of the season in the Belgian league.

He scored two more goals before the end of the playoffs including another volley from outside the box against R.S.C. Anderlecht in a 5-2 win. He received the award as the third-best young player in the Belgian league for the 2015/2016 season.

Ndidi will wear the number 25 shirt for the Premier League champions.

- News24 Nigeria