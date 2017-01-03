Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 

Read News24, 89 other sites for free with Airtel

All Airtel users can now read News 24 Nigeria for free through a Facebook-led Internet.org initiative.

MMM Nigeria releases date for unfreezing of accounts

The MMM Nigeria has released a bumper new year message to over 3 millions of its participants over their frozen accounts.

PHOTO: Leicester City signs another Nigerian

03 January 2017, 18:37Israel Ojoko

Most Read

Related Stories

Lagos - English Premier League champions Leicester City has signed another Nigerian player Wilfred Ndidi from Genk on a five-year deal.

Defender Ndidi will be joining compatriot Ahmed Musa at the club.

Leicester confirmed the signing in a tweet on Tuesday.

His contract will run until 2022 and sources understand he goes to the King Power for a fee thought to be £15m.

After playing for Nathaniel boys of Lagos, Ndidi made his Belgian Pro League debut with K.R.C. Genk on 31 January 2015 against Charleroi in a 1-0 away defeat. He played the first 74 minutes of the game, before being substituted for Jarne Vrijsen.

Ndidi exploded onto the scene during his first full season in 2015/2016.

During the Belgian playoff game against Club Brugge, Ndidi would go on to score a world class goal. Receiving an attempted-clearance outside the penalty box, he lofted the ball smoothly over an opposing player before unleashing a ferocious volley into the top right corner. The ball was adjudged to be travelling at over 111 km/hr. It was named the goal of the season in the Belgian league.

He scored two more goals before the end of the playoffs including another volley from outside the box against R.S.C. Anderlecht in a 5-2 win. He received the award as the third-best young player in the Belgian league for the 2015/2016 season.

Ndidi will wear the number 25 shirt for the Premier League champions.

For the latest on national news, politics, sport, entertainment and more follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page.

- News24 Nigeria

Tags leicester city wilfred ndidi football
NEXT ON NEWS24 NIGERIAX

Lagos City Marathon to get fun parks

03 January 2017, 19:41
Wilfred Ndidi (Getty Images)

Wilfred Ndidi (Getty Images)

&nbps;

Read more from our Users

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Separating kitchen politics from ...

Like everyone else, I believe that the most popular definition of democracy is “government of the people, by the people and for the people”. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, ...

Like NDDC Unlike MONDA. This notion is an intuition that does not portend political participation, affiliation, intrusion or aggression but a submission with the intention of completion of the previous administration's noble vision. Read more...

Submitted by
Bethel Tanifo
Nigerian Constitution versus Corr...

The problems of Nigeria is not in its conventional composition, formation, functionality, constitution or treaty, while the solutions are not disintegrations as promulgated by some faiths fanatics and bigotries.  Read more...

Submitted by
Abdulsalam Jubril
Much Ado about Trump’s Presidency

It was unbelievable when the social and mainstream media all over the world began airing the breaking news of Donald Trump’s victory in the most contentious US Presidential elections in recent years. Read more...

Submitted by
Mike Daemon
Nigerian author highlights gay ch...

A new novel by a prolific young Nigerian author features gay characters, which could help increase the visibility of the gay community and possibly lead to greater understanding of LGBT Nigerians. Read more...

Submitted by
Isaac Asabor263
Your Excellency, I will call you ...

Your Excellency, Governor Adams Oshiomhole, as a leader that pays attention to details, I understand that the odd title of this piece would definitely arouse your curiosity.  Read more...

News in your inbox.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.